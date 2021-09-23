Boxer Wins National Title, Unaware Of His Mother's Demise

Akash Kumar wanted to share the happiness of winning the national boxing title with his mother. However, he was unaware that his mother had died on September 14, a day before the competition began.

"Yesterday evening, I was showing off the medal at the ceremony. I was celebrating, hoping the medal will put her in good spirits," Akash told The Indian Express. After getting a viral fever earlier this month, his mother Santosh died of a lung illness.

He arrived home at 2 p.m. and was greeted by all of his relatives. Then, he learnt the news of his mother passing away. He expressed his inability to accept the news, saying he was numb. He claimed that the last time he and his mother spoke, she made him vow to bring the gold medal home. The heart-breaking news was concealed from the boxer from Haryana by his uncle Bhawar Singh and coach Narender Rana.

Coach Didn't Inform About Mother's Demise

Akash shared that he understood why he wasn't informed about this news. "I know they kept it to themselves out of concern for my safety. I would have dropped out of the competition in the middle. The run I've had, the great fighters I've beaten this week... I assure you; I now realise it was all because my mum was on my side," he explained.

Rana, the services coach, had spoken with Bhawar about the situation. There were Facebook posts concerning his mother's death. When Akash managed to call home via a fellow competitor's phone during the event, he was informed that his mother was not doing well. "When I questioned uncle about my mum, he replied she wasn't doing too well. But that's fine. You concentrate on the fights." The national title and a berth in the World Championships were on the line, a major accomplishment after a long and difficult trip.

Also Read: Marriage Valid If Minor Doesn't Call It Void: HC