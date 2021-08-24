All section
Now Book Your COVID Vaccination Slots Via WhatsApp: All You Need To Know

Image Credit: Zee.com

Now Book Your COVID Vaccination Slots Via WhatsApp: All You Need To Know

India,  24 Aug 2021 11:01 AM GMT

Beneficiaries need not download the Aarogya Setu app or log in to the Co-Win portal to book their vaccine slot.

Now, the process of booking a slot for the COVID vaccination can also be done via WhatsApp. Beneficiaries need not no longer need to download the Aarogya Setu app or log in to the Co-Win portal to book their vaccine slot.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced about the same.


How To Book A Slot?

  • The user needs to send a message of 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk via WhatsApp on +91 9013151515
  • The user will then get an OTP to verify the person's phone number. The next step is to choose the preferred date, location, PIN code and type of vaccination. Finally one needs to get the confirmation done for vaccination appointment

The CEO of WhatsApp Inc also put out a similar message. "Today we're partnering with @MoHFW_INDIA and @mygovindia to enable people to make their vaccine appointments via WhatsApp. Spread the word," Cathcart tweeted.

Earlier this month, the government had introduced a new facility for users to download vaccine certificates through the same mechanism. Cathcart said that about 3 million Indians have availed the service. Meanwhile, more than 63 lakh COVID vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The vaccination drive crossed the 59.89 crore mark.

Experts Warn Of Third Wave

An expert panel, set up by an institute under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has predicted a third wave of COVID-19 hitting the country anytime between September and October. The panel suggested ramping up the inoculation drive.

The panel which has submitted a report to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), observed that only around 7.6 people (10.4 crore) people are fully vaccinated in India. It warned that if the current vaccination rate is not increased, the country can witness six lakh cases per day in the next wave.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Bangle Seller Who Was Thrashed Booked For Harassment

