One In Three Women In Rural Delhi Suffers Bone Ailments, Diseases: Study

The number of women with bone ailments and the disruption of bone architecture in India is increasing rapidly, and it is more prevalent in the rural region. According to a recent study, one in three adults has musculoskeletal disorders (MSD) in rural parts of Delhi.

The study states that the disorder was more associated with women, increasing age, being overweight or obese, and having a history of trauma.

18+ Women Analysed For Study

The research was conducted by the medicine department of Safdarjung Hospital in association with the ESIC Medical College and Hospital at Alwar. The data was collected from participants aged 18 years or more residing in 6,585 households in rural areas of Delhi for nearly six months.

According to the report, around 114 participants were found to have a lifetime prevalence of MSDs, which is 57 per cent of the total women. Nearly 106 had a history of MSDs in the past 12 months, accounting for 53 per cent of women, and 96 in the past four weeks (48 per cent) and 35 per cent (70) at the time of the interview.

Most Complaints Of Lower Back

Nearly 54.3 percent of the medical conditions reported were of the lower backache, followed by knee and leg, which accounted for 31.4 percent of women, and 22.6 per cent of women with ankle and foot fractures and pain.

"Prevalence of MSD in rural areas, which have a large population, is not studied well. Women are engaged in household work with awkward postures and weight lifting. As they grow older, they become obese due to physical inactivity, which is one of the prime reasons for lower back pain," Times of India quoted Dr Jugal Kishore, author of the study.

Osteoporosis

The current study also concluded that fractures related to osteoporosis almost doubled in the past decade. The study estimated that around 40 per cent of women aged over 50 years old had an osteoporotic fracture.

Osteoporosis is a significant public health problem among Indian women. Low calcium intake with the extensive prevalence of vitamin D deficiency early menopause has been reported as a primary reason. Besides, lack of diagnostic facilities and poor knowledge of bone health have also contributed to the high numbers.

