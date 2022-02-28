All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
One In Three Women In Rural Delhi Suffers Bone Ailments, Diseases: Study
Credits: Wikimedia 
Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

One In Three Women In Rural Delhi Suffers Bone Ailments, Diseases: Study

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Delhi,  28 Feb 2022 12:36 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The study states that the disorder was more associated with women, increasing age, being overweight or obese, and having a history of trauma. It also concluded that fractures related to osteoporosis almost doubled in the past decade.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The number of women with bone ailments and the disruption of bone architecture in India is increasing rapidly, and it is more prevalent in the rural region. According to a recent study, one in three adults has musculoskeletal disorders (MSD) in rural parts of Delhi.

The study states that the disorder was more associated with women, increasing age, being overweight or obese, and having a history of trauma.

18+ Women Analysed For Study

The research was conducted by the medicine department of Safdarjung Hospital in association with the ESIC Medical College and Hospital at Alwar. The data was collected from participants aged 18 years or more residing in 6,585 households in rural areas of Delhi for nearly six months.

According to the report, around 114 participants were found to have a lifetime prevalence of MSDs, which is 57 per cent of the total women. Nearly 106 had a history of MSDs in the past 12 months, accounting for 53 per cent of women, and 96 in the past four weeks (48 per cent) and 35 per cent (70) at the time of the interview.

Most Complaints Of Lower Back

Nearly 54.3 percent of the medical conditions reported were of the lower backache, followed by knee and leg, which accounted for 31.4 percent of women, and 22.6 per cent of women with ankle and foot fractures and pain.

"Prevalence of MSD in rural areas, which have a large population, is not studied well. Women are engaged in household work with awkward postures and weight lifting. As they grow older, they become obese due to physical inactivity, which is one of the prime reasons for lower back pain," Times of India quoted Dr Jugal Kishore, author of the study.

Osteoporosis

The current study also concluded that fractures related to osteoporosis almost doubled in the past decade. The study estimated that around 40 per cent of women aged over 50 years old had an osteoporotic fracture.

Osteoporosis is a significant public health problem among Indian women. Low calcium intake with the extensive prevalence of vitamin D deficiency early menopause has been reported as a primary reason. Besides, lack of diagnostic facilities and poor knowledge of bone health have also contributed to the high numbers.

Also Read: India's Daniel Vijayaraj Becomes First Male Nurse To Bag Prestigious Nightingale Award

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
One In Three Women 
Rural Delhi 
Bone Ailments 
Diseases 
Safdarjung Hospital 
ESIC Medical College and Hospital 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X