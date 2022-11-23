All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bombay High Court Calls Exposed Manholes As Death Traps, Orders BMC To Cover Immediately

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Wikipedia, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Bombay High Court Calls Exposed Manholes As 'Death Traps,' Orders BMC To Cover Immediately

Deepthi Rao

Writer: Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

Maharashtra,  23 Nov 2022 12:18 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Bombay HC termed exposed manholes as 'death traps' amidst a rise in unfortunate incidents and ordered the civic body, BMC, to cover them by November 28 and submit a compliance report by December 1.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Bombay High Court issued orders for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to immediately cover any exposed manholes after referring to them as "death traps" on Tuesday, November 22. The statement by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja came during the hearing of petitions raising concerns over potholes on city roads leading to increased road accidents.

According to advocate Ruju Thakker, representing one of the petitioners, on the Eastern Express Highway service road, there are over 300 open utility holes. She alleged that despite several complaints to the authorities, not a single had been sealed, The Indian Express reported.

Respite For Residents

The judge requested Anil Sakhare, the BMC's counsel, to confirm this claim. Further, the court ordered the local authority to produce a compliance report on December 1 and demanded that all open manholes be sealed by November 28.

Thakker mentioned a recent instance from Vasai when a woman died after falling into an exposed pothole. The Vasai Virar Corporation's advocate, Swati Sagwekar, then stated that there were only a few open utility holes that were less than three feet deep. In response, Chief Justice Datta questioned if three-foot open manholes aren't death hazards.

Concerns Over Rising Accidents

The HC reminded the civic body of the city commissioner, Iqbal Chahal's pledge to patch potholes and maintain roads and pointed out that, according to press sources, certain contracts in this area have been cancelled.

It also reminded the BMC that the city's utility holes in "20 Worst Roads" had to be repaired by the deadline, December 1. The BMC attorney responded by saying that the process is ongoing. Recently, a 62-year-old woman accidentally fell into an uncovered manhole and died on Monday, November 7, in Virar.

Despite the end of the monsoon season, Mumbai faces the wrath of unfortunate incidents caused by exposed potholes. Earlier this year, the BMC began using iron netting to cover utility holes to prevent similar occurrences. According to the civic body, 3,679 iron nets have been put around the city, with 2,945 nets installed in the city and 293 and 441 nets installed in the eastern and western suburbs, respectively.

Also Read: Bombay HC Issues Notice To Central Govt, Bill Gates, Serum Institute, Others Over Plea On Alleged 'Covid Vaccine Death'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Deepthi Rao
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Bombay HC 
Open Manholes 
Death Traps 
BMC 

Must Reads

Lifting Barriers! 56-Year-Old In Saree Lifts Heavy-Weights & Leaves Netizens Inspired, Know More About Her
Bombay High Court Calls Exposed Manholes As 'Death Traps,' Orders BMC To Cover Immediately
Netizens Gave Ayushi Yadav's Murder Case 'Love Jihad' Spin, Police Clarifies It As Honor Killing
Indian Media Outlets Misreport Old Video Of French President Emmanuel Macron Being Slapped As Recent
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X