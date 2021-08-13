Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Home Vaccination Strategy Turns Saviour For Disabled, Bedridden Beneficiaries

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, August 12, asked all the civic bodies to follow Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) model to vaccinate citizens who are either bedridden or unable to move.

Ensuring that the vaccination against COVID-19 covers the eligible population, the BMC had been taking effective steps. It informed the high court on Tuesday that the corporation had vaccinated 1,317 people out of the total 4,889 registered beneficiaries who were either bedridden or cannot move, between July 30 and August 9. This accounted for nearly 25 per cent of the lot.

"Among the vaccinated persons, none of them had any adverse effects, which is the most encouraging part. We record our satisfaction that the BMC has been moving in the right direction. We expect it to include more such people in the future as well," the Bench said, reported The Indian Express.

Vaccine At Your Door



In an effort to make safe Mumbai's bedridden/homebound citizens, @mybmc Ward/A has started a door-to-door vaccination drive.#NaToCorona #VaccinationForAll pic.twitter.com/61wiTkDPvB — WARD A BMC (@mybmcWardA) August 3, 2021

"We record our satisfaction that the BMC has been moving in the right direction. We expect it to include more such people in the future as well," it added, as quoted by The Indian Express.



The civic body had submitted an affidavit to a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni on August 10. The bench has been hearing a PIL filed by city-based lawyers Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari seeking directions to the Centre, the state and the BMC to administer door-to-door inoculations to individuals aged above 75, disabled and the bedridden.

Suggestions For Home Vaccination

Additional suggestions were submitted by the petitioner, Kapadia, for the effective improvement of the Maharashtra government's policy for home vaccination of individuals. They included continuous observation of all beneficiaries for 48 hours post-vaccination at home, and the development of an application that can store the person's medical history and can be a handful in case of any emergency.



Additional Government Pleader Geeta Shastri representing the state government submitted that they have forwarded all the suggestions to the state's COVID task force for evaluation. The court was informed that home vaccination had also been started in areas under Mira-Bhayander and Thane municipal corporations.

Asked by the petitioners about the role of NGOs in facilitating the vaccination process, the BMC stated that the corporation took the help of several such organisations in some wards for additional workforce and ambulance services.



Also Read: Rajasthan, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh Offer Best Quality Of Life For Elderly









