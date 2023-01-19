Gang Creates Bogus Website Resembling Government's 'Jeevan Pramaan' Portal, Dupes Over 1,800 Pensioners

All section
Gang Creates Bogus Website Resembling Governments Jeevan Pramaan Portal, Dupes Over 1,800 Pensioners

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Unsplash (Representational)

Delhi,  19 Jan 2023 7:11 AM GMT

According to the Delhi Police, the matter came to light after the National Informatics Centre complained that some fraudsters had created a website with the URL- https://jeevanpraman.online/ that looked like the official government portal.

The Delhi Police has catch hold of a gang and arrested four scammers who cheated more than 1,800 people under the guise of providing them life certificates for pensioners, said officials on Wednesday.

The police stated that four accused had been identified as Amit Khosa, Binoy Sarkar, Kanav Kapoor, and Shankar Mondal. The officials have also recovered a laptop, ten mobile phones, and SIM cards from them.

How Did Matter Came To Light?

According to the Delhi Police, the matter came to light after the National Informatics Centre complained that some fraudsters had created a website with the URL- https://jeevanpraman.online/ that looked like the official government portal. Most of the information on this bogus website was plagiarised from the legitimate government portal, and the accused were accepting payments through it from people for the services of Jeevan Pramaan.

The Jeevan Praman is an initiative of the Government of India launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 10, 2014. It is a Life Certificate program affiliated with Aadhaar for people with pensions. It provides biometric-enabled digital service for one crore pensioners of the central or state government and other government organisations.

Raids Conducted In Different States

Prashant Gautam, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell), stated that it was discovered during the investigation that through the fake website https://jeevanpraman.online, the accused asked the applicant to fill out a form for Jeevan Pramaan and obtained a registration fee of ₹ 199 per applicant; therefore, defrauding the general public under the pretext of supplying the certificates, reported NDTV.

Gautam said in this regard, a case was filed, and during the probe, the team obtained technical information of the purported website, bank and call details from the website registrar and banks and examined it. He added after conducting searches in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana, the team was able to identify and apprehend the accused based on technological research.

