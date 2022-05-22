Maharashtra: Over 100 Bogus Doctors Caught Practising Illegally In Jalna District, Action Initiated

At least 103 bogus doctors and 166 unregistered medical practitioners were caught practising illegally in the Jalna district of Maharashtra, an official stated on Saturday, May 21, as per PTI.

According to a report released by the health department, the district had 433 doctors, out of which 267 were registered, 166 were not registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), while the rest 103 did not possess any valid degrees and were declared not genuine or authentic.

Operated In Rural & Slum Areas

The report mentioned that these bogus doctors operated in rural areas and slums, endangering the lives of several people. Further, it said that the Jalna tehsil has the highest number of quacks at 25, followed by Bhokardan and Jafrabad with 17, Badnapur with 10, Ghansawangi with nine, Partur with eight and Mantha with four.

It is to be noted that Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister, belongs to Jalna and is also the guardian minister of the district. Also, Tope's hometown Jalna has 65 unregistered doctors, followed by Mantha with 46, Partur with 30, Bhokardan with 13, Jalna with seven and Ghansawangi tehsil with four, the report revealed.

Dr Vivek Khatgaonkar, the district health officer, said that the health department had initiated an action against bogus doctors and unregistered medical practitioners.The state health minister had earlier directed the health department to launch a drive against bogus doctors and illegal abortion centres in the district.

Meanwhile, Dr Sheetal Soni, taluka health officer, made surprise visits and inspected more than 20 clinics and hospitals in Jalna tehsil.

