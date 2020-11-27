UP: Disturbing Video Shows Stray Dog Nibbling Dead Body Of Girl Left Unattended In Hospital

A disturbing clip of a stray dog nibbling at the dead body of a girl inside a government hospital in the Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district has sparked massive outrage. The incident occurred on Thursday, November 26, after the 17-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital following a road accident.

The 20-second clip shared widely on social media shows a dog nibbling at the girl's dead body which was covered with a white cloth. The body can be seen lying unattended on a stretcher in an isolated area in the hospital.

संभल में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं की रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली खौफनाक तस्वीर आई सामने।जिला अस्पताल में स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की लापरवाही की वजह से स्ट्रेचर पर रखे बच्ची के शव को कुत्तों ने नोच कर खाया। जांच करा लापवाही बरतने वालों के खिलाफ हो सख्त कार्रवाई। शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति संवेदना! pic.twitter.com/3tgEHCTQpb — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) November 26, 2020

The family of the girl has accused the hospital of negligence. "It was left unattended for 1.5 hours. It's the negligence of the hospital," Charan Singh, the father of the girl has alleged.

The hospital administration has accepted that there was a stray dog menace inside the hospital and that they had informed the local civic authorities, however, no action was taken.

"The body was handed over to the family after formalities. They didn't want an autopsy and were taking it away. They might have left the body unattended for a minute when the incident happened," Chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the district hospital, Dr Sushil Verma said.

After the incident came to light, a sweeper and a ward boy at the hospital had been suspended and a committee was constituted to probe the matter.



"After investigation, we found out the sweeper and ward boy were responsible. They too had had a lot of bodies to deal with. However, we have suspended them. And we have sought an explanation from the doctor that was on emergency duty along with the pharmacist. We have also formed a committee to investigate the matter," the hospital official said.

The incident comes a day after a family in Aligarh alleged that their newborn baby died due to a hospital's negligence and also alleged that her body had animal bite marks on it.

