Body Of Indian Student Killed In Ukraine To Be Donated To Medical College In Karnataka

Image Credits: News18

19 March 2022 5:39 AM GMT

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar was killed in Kharkiv city on March 1 when he came out of the bunker searching for food. The Karnataka government has extended Rs 25 lakh compensation to his family.

The family of Karnataka student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in war-torn Ukraine, has decided to donate his body to a medical college in the state.

State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that Naveen's body will reach Bengaluru International airport early on Monday, March 21.

Shekarappa, the student's father, said that he was saddened as the process of bringing back his son's body from Ukraine was postponed. "Now, the sadness has gone away after learning that we will be able to see him for the last time," he said.

He added that the body will reach the Chalageri village on March 21. After performing the last rites, the family has decided to donate the body to the SS Medical College of Davanagere. He said the decision has been taken to enable medical college students with their studies, News18 reported.

Naveen's mother Vijayalakshmi has also thanked authorities for bringing back her son's body, which has brought some relief.

Lost His Life On March 1

Naveen was killed in Kharkiv city on March 1 when he came out of the bunker searching for food. The Karnataka government has extended Rs 25 lakh compensation to his family.

According to Naveen's friends, students went in batches to purchase groceries and food from supermarkets whenever the curfew was lifted. His batchmate Goutham R said he had gone to the grocery store to buy food.

"There was firing. All his friends have returned. I know him personally. I have been trying to reach him. His phone is not reachable. And the batchmates who went with him have confirmed that he was shot dead," The Times of India had quoted Goutham as saying.

While Russia has said it will investigate the death of the Indian medical student, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had stated that the circumstances of his death are not absolutely clear.

Also Read: Should Religion Be Kept Out Of School Curriculum? Gujarat Govt's Inclusion Of Bhagavad Gita Evoke Mixed Responses

