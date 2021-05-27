Bodies Floating In Ganga River: Panel To Probe Removal Of Shrouds From Graves

The administration of Prayag has ordered a probe into the removal of shrouds from the bodies buried in the sand on the banks of the river Ganga, days after reports emerged that the bodies could be of COVID-19 victims.

The matter will be probed by a two-member committee of ADM (administration) and ASP (Gangapur) Prayagraj, reported The Hindu.

The matter was "extremely serious and sensitive," said DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami and Prayagraj DIG Sarvashresth Tripathi, in a joint statement.

The panel has been asked to probe all angles, including which "elements" were involved in the act of removing the shrouds from the graves and what was their intention.

Appropriate action can be taken by the panel against those proven guilty.

Visuals have been widely shared on social media where cleaners, allegedly deployed by the administration, are removing the shrouds.

Many of the shrouds bore the name of Lord Ram and the wooden stubs from the mounds of sand at Shringverpur Ghat.

A senior official claimed that only shrouds that were scattered on the ghat were being removed while those on mounds of sand where the bodies were buried were not touched.

"We are only cleaning the dirty clothes and shrouds that people leave behind or abandon on the side of the ghats," Soraon Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anil Kumar Chaturvedi said.

