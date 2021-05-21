Black Fungus Infection: Here Are The States With The Highest Number Of Infections

With the second wave of COVID-19, India is now also dealing with rising cases of mucormycosis or black fungus.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said in a letter to state governments that the infection has emerged as a new challenge for COVID patients on steroids, reported Al Jazeera.

"This fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients," he stated in the letter.

At least nine states have declared the infection an epidemic. Till May 21, 7,000 people in the country were infected with it. Over 200 have lost their lives due to it. This has already put the already stretched healthcare system of the country under a lot of strain.

The State With Highest Number Of Cases

The state that has recorded the highest number of cases is Maharashtra. Till Wednesday, May 19, it killed 90 people and recorded about 1,500 cases of it, reported Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat with as many as 1,163 cases of mucormycosis and 61 deaths. This is followed by Madhya Pradesh with 575 cases and 31 deaths. Then comes Haryana with 268 cases and eight deaths.

After Haryana comes Delhi with 203 cases of mucormycosis and one death. Delhi is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 169 cases and eight deaths. Bihar has registered as many 103 cases and two deaths.

Chattisgarh registered 101 cases and one death. In Karnataka the number of infections stand at 97, while the death toll stands at zero. In Telangana, as many as 90 cases and 10 deaths have been recorded due to the infection.

