Jharkhand: BJP Workers Assault Man With Bipolar Disorder, Make Him Lick Spit, Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

A despicable incident was reported from Jharkhand's Dhanbad, where a 32-year-old man Zeeshan Khan, suffering from Bipolar disorder, was allegedly harassed and assaulted by a group of people suspected to be BJP workers.

The incident took place on Friday, January 7, at the Gandhi statue area in Dhanbad during a protest held by BJP against the recent security lapse incident in Punjab during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. BJP Dhanbad MLA Raj Sinha and MP P N Singh were part of the demonstration.

Made To Lick Spit, Squat

According to The Indian Express report, Khan passed by the area where the people had gathered at around 1-2 pm, and hurled abuses at one of the BJP leaders. When people present in the gathering heard him, they grounded him immediately. Reportedly, they assaulted him, thrashed him, made him squat, and chant Jai Shri Ram.

The attackers spat on the road and forced Khan to lick it.

FIR Lodged

Zeeshan and his brother Rehan approached the police and filed a complaint, following which the police registered an FIR.

Rehan told IE that Zeeshan was diagnosed with the disorder in 2012, and his treatment was undergoing in Ranchi. For all that he said, he did not deserve this treatment, Rehan said. "What kind of society is this," the brother said.

Investigation Underway

The video of the incident was widely circulated on social media. This was brought to Chief Minister Hemant Soren's attention, who later ordered the district Deputy Commissioner to initiate an inquiry.

Two hours after the order, the police arrested one person named Jeetu Shaw. The man whom Khan had abused has not been recognised.



