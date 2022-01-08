All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Jharkhand: BJP Workers Assault Man With Bipolar Disorder, Make Him Lick Spit, Chant Jai Shri Ram

Credits: Twitter (Abhishek Angad) 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Jharkhand: BJP Workers Assault Man With Bipolar Disorder, Make Him Lick Spit, Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Jharkhand,  8 Jan 2022 9:57 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The man passed by the area where the people had gathered for the protest and hurled abuses at one of the BJP leaders. When people present in the gathering heard him, they grounded him immediately. Reportedly, they assaulted him, made him squat, and chant Jai Shri Ram.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A despicable incident was reported from Jharkhand's Dhanbad, where a 32-year-old man Zeeshan Khan, suffering from Bipolar disorder, was allegedly harassed and assaulted by a group of people suspected to be BJP workers.

The incident took place on Friday, January 7, at the Gandhi statue area in Dhanbad during a protest held by BJP against the recent security lapse incident in Punjab during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. BJP Dhanbad MLA Raj Sinha and MP P N Singh were part of the demonstration.

Made To Lick Spit, Squat

According to The Indian Express report, Khan passed by the area where the people had gathered at around 1-2 pm, and hurled abuses at one of the BJP leaders. When people present in the gathering heard him, they grounded him immediately. Reportedly, they assaulted him, thrashed him, made him squat, and chant Jai Shri Ram.

The attackers spat on the road and forced Khan to lick it.

FIR Lodged

Zeeshan and his brother Rehan approached the police and filed a complaint, following which the police registered an FIR.

Rehan told IE that Zeeshan was diagnosed with the disorder in 2012, and his treatment was undergoing in Ranchi. For all that he said, he did not deserve this treatment, Rehan said. "What kind of society is this," the brother said.

Investigation Underway

The video of the incident was widely circulated on social media. This was brought to Chief Minister Hemant Soren's attention, who later ordered the district Deputy Commissioner to initiate an inquiry.

Two hours after the order, the police arrested one person named Jeetu Shaw. The man whom Khan had abused has not been recognised.

Also Read: "Your Silence Is Fortifying Hate Voices": IIM Faculty, Students Write To PM, Urge For Action Against Communal Violence

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Jharkhand 
BJP Workers 
Assault 
Bipolar Disorder 
Dhanbad 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X