The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu Nationalist organisation, reached out to Muslim voters on Friday to solicit votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. RSS' Muslim wing, Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), claimed that the BJP is the biggest "well-wisher" of Muslims. In order to attract more votes from the Muslim Community, MRM stated that Muslims are "most secure and happy" under the BJP rule. They also added that the Congress, SP and the BSP consider the Muslim community just as a vote bank.

"The saffron party is the biggest well-wishers of Muslim community,"

said National Convenor of MRM, Shahid Sayeed, as reported by Times Now.

Muslim Rashtriya Manch Releases Letter of Appeal

MRM released a letter of appeal in a meeting on Saturday, which was presided over by the RSS leader Indresh Kumar. The letter of appeal was printed in the form of leaflets and distributed across all the poll-bound states. The leaflet lists various schemes implemented by the BJP government for the welfare of the Muslim Community. As reported by The Hindu, MRM claimed that communal riots and atrocities on Muslims had reduced significantly since 2014 after the BJP government came into power. The leaflet also added,

"Don't fall prey to the Congress, SP-BSP during the elections. The Muslims of the country are most secure and happy under the rule of the BJP and will continue to remain so. Cast your votes wisely. Even a slight mistake can become a cause of trouble."

Vote Bank Politics

Vote bank is a commonly heard term in Indian politics. It is a group of voters belonging to one community who consistently vote for the same candidate or political party in elections. In a country like India with diverse communities, major political parties consider minority communities as a vote bank and work for their welfare, aiming to gather votes from that particular community in elections. Vote banks along caste lines were among the first to be identified. Vote banks are also based on religion and language.

