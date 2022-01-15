All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
BJP Well-Wisher Of Muslims, Opposition Consider Them Votebanks: RSS Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Image Credit: ZeeBiz (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

BJP Well-Wisher Of Muslims, Opposition Consider Them Votebanks: RSS Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Sayujya Surjit

Writer: Sayujya Surjit

Sayujya Surjit

Sayujya Surjit

Remote Intern

She is an aspiring journalist who believes pen is mightier than sword. She finds happiness in helping others and for being the voice of the voiceless.

See article by Sayujya Surjit

Delhi,  15 Jan 2022 6:18 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) stated that BJP is a well-wisher of the Muslim community while the COnfress, SP and BSP consider them as vote banks.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu Nationalist organisation, reached out to Muslim voters on Friday to solicit votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. RSS' Muslim wing, Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), claimed that the BJP is the biggest "well-wisher" of Muslims. In order to attract more votes from the Muslim Community, MRM stated that Muslims are "most secure and happy" under the BJP rule. They also added that the Congress, SP and the BSP consider the Muslim community just as a vote bank.

"The saffron party is the biggest well-wishers of Muslim community,"

said National Convenor of MRM, Shahid Sayeed, as reported by Times Now.

Muslim Rashtriya Manch Releases Letter of Appeal

MRM released a letter of appeal in a meeting on Saturday, which was presided over by the RSS leader Indresh Kumar. The letter of appeal was printed in the form of leaflets and distributed across all the poll-bound states. The leaflet lists various schemes implemented by the BJP government for the welfare of the Muslim Community. As reported by The Hindu, MRM claimed that communal riots and atrocities on Muslims had reduced significantly since 2014 after the BJP government came into power. The leaflet also added,

"Don't fall prey to the Congress, SP-BSP during the elections. The Muslims of the country are most secure and happy under the rule of the BJP and will continue to remain so. Cast your votes wisely. Even a slight mistake can become a cause of trouble."

Vote Bank Politics

Vote bank is a commonly heard term in Indian politics. It is a group of voters belonging to one community who consistently vote for the same candidate or political party in elections. In a country like India with diverse communities, major political parties consider minority communities as a vote bank and work for their welfare, aiming to gather votes from that particular community in elections. Vote banks along caste lines were among the first to be identified. Vote banks are also based on religion and language.

Also Read: Army Day 2022: World's Largest Khadi National Flag To Be On Display Along India–Pakistan Border

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Sayujya Surjit
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
BJP 
Assembly elections 
RSS 
Vote bank 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X