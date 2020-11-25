BJP Telangana Chief Warns Of 'Surgical Strikes' In Old Hyderabad, Sparks Row

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Tuesday, November 24, sparked a massive row when he said that his party would carry out "surgical strikes" in old Hyderabad to drive away Rohingyas and pro-Pakistani nationals living illegally.

Sanjay, who represents Karimnagar parliamentary constituency, made the explosive remark while addressing an election rally at Habsiguda.

Pointing at the presence of a large number of Rohingyas and pro-Pakistan elements in Hyderabad, the BJP state president alleged that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had been winning a majority of seats in the old city only with the votes of these elements.

"If BJP wins the elections in the GHMC and captures the Mayor's post, then remember Mr Owaisi (AIMIM president), we shall carry out surgical strikes on the old city and drive away Rohingyas and pro-Pakistani people staying illegally," Sanjay threatened.

In response to the shocking remark, Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the BJP and asked them to identify Pakistani citizens in the old city. "I am giving 24 hours time to the BJP. Let them show who those Pakistanis are staying in the old city," he said.

He challenged the BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to conduct surgical strikes on China which occupied Indian territory. "If you have guts, go to the borders and conduct surgical strikes on Chinese forces which occupied 970 square kilometres of Indian territory," he said.

"They say there are 30,000-40,000 Rohingyas in voters' list. If there are so many Rohingyas, what is Amit Shah doing? Is he sleeping?" the Hyderabad MP asked.

He also said that all those staying in the country are Indians and that nobody could isolate Muslims in India. "Can't you campaign in the elections without using the words terrorists and Pakistan? If you have the courage, fight the elections on the plank of education and development," Owaisi said.



Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao also opposed the BJP chief's comment. "He seems to have gone mad and is desperate for some votes and seats," KTR said.

