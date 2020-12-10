BJP Leaders JP Nadda, Kailash Vijayvargiya's Convoys Allegedly Attacked In Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked with stones and bricks on Thursday, December 10, while on its way to Diamond Harbour in Kolkata.

Several cars in the convoy were attacked including that of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, reported The Indian Express

A video showing stones being hurled at the vehicle of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in West Bengal went viral on Twitter.

WATCH | Stones hurled at vehicle of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in West Bengal pic.twitter.com/TORSzQwjUz — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) December 10, 2020

"The scenes I saw while coming here are highlights of the anarchy prevailing under (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee in Bengal. We were able to reach here because of the blessings of Maa Durga. TMC workers left no stones unturned to stop or finish us. This is 'goondaraj'. I had a bulletproof car. But almost all other cars were damaged," Nadda said.



The BJP National President said that Mamata Banerjee has brought down the culture of Bengal and that there is no administration in Bengal. "Without central forces, there is no way of moving in Bengal," Nadda added.

"While I was coming, I saw ordinary people and how they are scared. Parivartan has already taken place in Bengal. People have turned their faces away from Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Nadda added, "Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack. It is a shame on democracy. There isn't a car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bulletproof car. This goonda raj in West Bengal has to end."



The state BJP president on Wednesday, in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, informed about the protests being planned by the "goons of TMC" at different places "on the way towards Diamond Harbour from New Town".

He also alleged security lapses during Nadda's Wednesday events in the state.

Home Minister Amit Shah has asked for a report on what he called "sponsored violence" and said the state government would have to answer to people of the state.

Also Read: Central Vista Project: All You Need To Know