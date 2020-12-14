'Brahmins Don't Take Offence When Called Brahmins, Why Do Shudras?', Says BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur landed in another controversy, this time, for commenting on people from the "lower castes". Talking about "Dharmashastras," Thakur said that four castes were put in place in ancient Hindu texts for the system of the society.

Addressing a gathering of the Kshatriya Mahasabha, the BJP MP on December 13 said, "Kshatriya [the warrior caste] ko kshatriya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Brahmin [the highest among castes] ko brahmin keh do, bura nahi laga. Vaishya ko vaishya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Shudra [the lowest cast] ko shudra keh do, bura lag jata hai. Kaaran kya hai? Kyunki samajh nahi paate."

This translates to, "A Kshatriya doesn't feel bad if we call them kshatriya. A Brahmin doesn't feel bad if we call them brahmin. A Vaishya doesn't feel bad if we call them Vaishya. But a Shudra feels bad if we call them Shudra, what is the reason? Because they don't understand."

A video of her shocking comments went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the BJP MP on Sunday also hit out at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda's convoy in West Bengal saying that BJP will win in the next Assembly elections and there will be "Hindu Raj" in West Bengal.

"She [Mamata Banerjee] is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end. BJP will win the next Assembly election and there will be Hindu Raj in West Bengal," she said.

