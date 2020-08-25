BJP Revokes Suspension Of Uttarakhand MLA Who Danced Brandishing Guns, Assaulted Reporter

The Uttarakhand BJP on August 24 revoked the suspension of Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, from the party, 13 months after the MLA was suspended when a video purportedly showing him brandishing guns and dancing went viral on social media.

The decision to revoke his suspension has been taken by the party's core committee based on the legislator's "good conduct" in the last 13 months of his suspension and his constant apologies to the party, Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat said.

Initially, the MLA was suspended from the party for three months for breaching party discipline, engaging in a public disagreement with Jhabreda MLA Deshraj Karnawal and challenging him to a wrestling bout at a Roorkee stadium.



Later, he was also charged with abusing a media reporter at Uttarakhand Bhawan in Delhi.

His suspension was extended indefinitely just a month after a video in which he was seen dancing with guns in hand to popular Bollywood songs went viral.

After he was welcomed back to the party, the MLA said that he remained loyal to the BJP even during his suspension.

"I was sorry then and I apologise again today with folded hands for what I did. But even during the 13-month period of my suspension, I worked for the policies and programmes of the BJP," the Khanpur MLA said while apologising before the press.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Police Seize Pirated NCERT Books Worth Rs 10 Lakh, Local BJP Leader In Radar

