Uttarakhand: BJP MLA Booked For Rape, Criminal Intimidation

Navya Singh
"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Singh Negi was booked by the Dehradun Police on September 6 for rape and criminal intimidation charges. The case was filed at the Nehru Colony police station, after a district court ordered the same while hearing a petition by the complainant.
In a complaint against the Dwarahat MLA, the complainant has said that the MLA maintained a physical relationship with her for over two years during the course of which, he raped her.
The woman has also demanded a DNA test of the legislator and her daughter to ascertain his relationship with her. The complaint also mentioned that Negi's wife had allegedly offered money to the woman to hide her husband's alleged crime.
"I am happy with the court order because no case was registered on the basis of my complaint against Negi and his wife," she said. "So far, neither the police and nor the state administration took any action against the MLA and only penalised me."
The complainant had also shared a video, where she accused the BJP MLA of raping her for two years. However, the legislator has rubbished all allegations saying that the woman was "misleading courts by providing fabricated facts".
"She has been misleading courts by presenting fabricated facts to frame me and my wife. We will move court, if needed," Negi said. "The police are probing the matter and the truth will be unearthed soon."
Also Read: Uttarakhand: Woman Accused Of Extorting Money From BJP MLA Alleges Being Raped By Him Multiple Times
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.