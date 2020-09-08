Trending

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand   |   8 Sep 2020 9:39 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-08T15:11:10+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Uttarakhand: BJP MLA Booked For Rape, Criminal Intimidation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Singh Negi was booked by the Dehradun Police on September 6 for rape and criminal intimidation charges. The case was filed at the Nehru Colony police station, after a district court ordered the same while hearing a petition by the complainant.

In a complaint against the Dwarahat MLA, the complainant has said that the MLA maintained a physical relationship with her for over two years during the course of which, he raped her.

The woman has also demanded a DNA test of the legislator and her daughter to ascertain his relationship with her. The complaint also mentioned that Negi's wife had allegedly offered money to the woman to hide her husband's alleged crime.

"I am happy with the court order because no case was registered on the basis of my complaint against Negi and his wife," she said. "So far, neither the police and nor the state administration took any action against the MLA and only penalised me."

The complainant had also shared a video, where she accused the BJP MLA of raping her for two years. However, the legislator has rubbished all allegations saying that the woman was "misleading courts by providing fabricated facts".

"She has been misleading courts by presenting fabricated facts to frame me and my wife. We will move court, if needed," Negi said. "The police are probing the matter and the truth will be unearthed soon."

