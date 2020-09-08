Uttarakhand: BJP MLA Booked For Rape, Criminal Intimidation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Singh Negi was booked by the Dehradun Police on September 6 for rape and criminal intimidation charges. The case was filed at the Nehru Colony police station, after a district court ordered the same while hearing a petition by the complainant.

In a complaint against the Dwarahat MLA, the complainant has said that the MLA maintained a physical relationship with her for over two years during the course of which, he raped her.

The woman has also demanded a DNA test of the legislator and her daughter to ascertain his relationship with her. The complaint also mentioned that Negi's wife had allegedly offered money to the woman to hide her husband's alleged crime.

"A case of rape and criminal intimidation under sections 376 and 506 of the of the Indian Penal Code , respectively, has been registered against Negi and his wife Rita late at night on Saturday as per the court's order," Rakesh Gosain, Nehru Colony police station house officer said. Negi's wife Rita had earlier filed a complaint against the woman, accusing her of attempting to exhort Rs 5 crore by blackmailing them. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the woman, her husband, mother and sister-in-law under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, the woman has welcomed the court's order.



"I am happy with the court order because no case was registered on the basis of my complaint against Negi and his wife," she said. "So far, neither the police and nor the state administration took any action against the MLA and only penalised me."

The complainant had also shared a video, where she accused the BJP MLA of raping her for two years. However, the legislator has rubbished all allegations saying that the woman was "misleading courts by providing fabricated facts".

"She has been misleading courts by presenting fabricated facts to frame me and my wife. We will move court, if needed," Negi said. "The police are probing the matter and the truth will be unearthed soon."