'Election Lollipop': Opposition Lashes Out At BJP For 'Free COVID Vaccine' Promise In Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 22 sparked a major controversy after Opposition leaders and netizens criticised its promise to give "free coronavirus vaccination for all" in its manifesto for election-bound Bihar.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who released the manifesto in Patna, announced free distribution of a coronavirus vaccine in the state.

Opposition leaders took a dig at the BJP and raised questions over the use of vaccines to strengthen political gains. Others raised doubts if other states will receive similar treatment or not.

Lashing out at the BJP, Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted that the "vaccine belongs to India and not just to the saffron party".

कोरोना का टीका देश का है, भाजपा का नहीं!



टीका का राजनीतिक इस्तेमाल दिखाता है कि इनके पास बीमारी और मौत का भय बेचने के अलावा कोई विकल्प नहीं है!



बिहारी स्वाभिमानी हैं, चंद पैसों में अपने बच्चों का भविष्य नहीं बेचते! — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) October 22, 2020

The Congress also questioned whether the government will ask people to pay for the vaccine in other states.

"Every major vaccination programme from Polio to Smallpox has been free for our citizens, does BJP intend to reverse that?" the party tweeted.

Is the FM suggesting that citizens from other states will have to pay for the vaccine? Is the BJP govt going to make Indian citizens pay to save their lives?



Every major vaccination programme from Polio to Smallpox has been free for our citizens, does BJP intend to reverse that? https://t.co/vdQ6INnssb — Congress (@INCIndia) October 22, 2020

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor asked the Election Commission to take stringent action, referring to the Modi-led government "shameless". The party's spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also said that the BJP would be the only political party to treat coronavirus vaccine as an "election lollipop".

तुम मुझे वोट दो मैं तुम्हे वैक्सीन .... what appalling cynicism! Will the ElectionCommission rap her & her shameless Govt on the knuckles? https://t.co/ri1UlWWmgD — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 22, 2020





BJP would be the only political party in the world which thinks Covid Vaccine is an election lollipop instead of life saving measure to be administered as matter of right & not matter of conditional political privilege - BJP vicious mentality needs cure along with Covid — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) October 22, 2020

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah called it "blatant populism".

"Will BJP be paying for these vaccines from the party treasury," he asked. "If it's coming from the government treasury then how can Bihar get free vaccines while the rest of the country has to pay? There is so much wrong with this blatant populism that shamefully exploits Covid fears."

What about non-BJP ruled states?



Indians who didn't vote BJP will not get free Covid vaccine? https://t.co/kjid5IC5aH — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 22, 2020

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav called the poll promise as "opportunistic politics".

आज देश की सत्ताधारी भाजपा बिहार के अपने घोषणापत्र में कह रही है कि वो बिहार के लोगों के लिए कोरोना का टीका मुफ़्त लगवाएगी. ऐसी घोषणा उप्र व अन्य राज्यों के लिए क्यों नहीं करी गयी.



ऐसी अवसरवादी संकीर्ण राजनीति का जवाब उत्तर प्रदेश व देश की जनता आगामी चुनावों में भाजपा को देगी. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 22, 2020

After BJP's controversial promise sparked a row, the party clarified its stance on the issue.

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Chaubey said that every state will be given free vaccines. "The corona vaccine is being made across the world," he said. "When it is ready, we have prepared an elaborate plan on distributing the vaccine, who will be given preference etc...Every state will be given free coronavirus vaccine."

However, the party's Information Technology cell head Amit Malviya tweeted that the Centre will provide vaccines to the states at "nominal rates" and it would be up to respective state governments whether to give them for free or not.

BJP's manifesto promises free Covid vaccine. Like all programs, center will provide vaccines to states at a nominal rate. It is for the state Govts to decide if they want to give it free or otherwise. Health being a state subject, Bihar BJP has decided to give it free. Simple. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 22, 2020

