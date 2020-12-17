Bharatiya Janata Party's national General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Wednesday admitted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a "crucial role" in the fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

"Don't tell anyone. I haven't told anyone this till now. I am making it public for the first time from this stage. If anyone played an important role in pulling down the Kamal Nath government, it was Narendra Modi and not Dharmendra Pradhan," he said, as reported News18.

The Madhya Pradesh government formerly led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath was toppled after twenty-two Congress MLAs, most of them being Jyotiraditya associates, had resigned. It brought down the government to a minority. After this, BJP came into power. Scindia joined the BJP in March and is now a Rajya Sabha member.

Union Minister Pradhan and MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra were present at the event in Indore.

According to the media reports, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in June had said that the saffron party's central leadership triggered the fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, some Congress party leaders took to Twitter to condemn the statement. Spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that it is now clear that PM Modi pulls down constitutionally elected governments in an unconstitutional manner.

"The Congress has been saying it right since day one, but the BJP has been blaming the Congress's internal tussle for the fall of the Kamal Nath government. Now the BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has made the truth crystal clear," he said.

