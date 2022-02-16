All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Hijab Row: Karnataka BJP Tweets Girls Personal Details, Deletes Amid Outrage

Image Credits: Twitter/Rituparna Chatterjee, Twitter/Anshul Saxena

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Hijab Row: Karnataka BJP Tweets Girls' Personal Details, Deletes Amid Outrage

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Karnataka,  16 Feb 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The tweet targetted the Congress leadership, alleging that the opposition 'influenced' the girls in their bid to win the ongoing Assembly Elections.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

As the Hijab row intensifies, the ruling party has found itself in the weeds. BJP Karnataka's official Twitter handle drew flak for revealing details of the young girls who protested against the rule. Targetting the Congress party, the tweet shared screenshots containing the students' details and mocked the party's 'Ladki hu, Lad Sakti Hu' motto.

"Five of the students involved in the Hijab Row are minors. Don't Congress leaders Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka have any guilt for using minor girls to stay relevant in politics. How low will they stoop to win elections," said the tweet.

Along with the addresses, the six petitioners' pictures were also posted. According to The News Minute, the state's BJP president, Nalinkumar Kateel, further retweeted it and shared his opinion in Kannada. He said, "Four of the students who filed an interim petition to postpone the trial are minors. What does it mean that they are disputing the hijab issue with the elections of the five states? Doesn't it mean the students are dancing to someone else's tunes?"

Unacceptable And Violative

Soon after the tweet was posted, it drew flak. By sharing the minor girls' details, the political party has violated Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. The legislation prohibits publishing minors' details, and the Act defines a juvenile as a child under 18 years of age for boys and 16 years of age for girls.

The controversial tweet garnered criticism not just on the microblogging site but also on other social media platforms. Shiv Sena MP lashed out at the party for being 'insensitive, sick and pathetic.' She adds, "I demand NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) also to take this up immediately. This is a criminal act to share the names and addresses of minors, and this is unacceptable."


Looking at the vitriol, the official handle deleted the tweet. However, its screenshot was shared far and wide, with the internet continuing the call the government out. "Doesn't the Karnataka BJP have any guilt for sharing their personal details, including address, to stay relevant in politics," one tweet says.


Several users also asked to report the tweet and asked Twitter to take necessary actions against it. Not only that, many criticised the microblogging site for enabling such actions on their platform. "Please don't quote-tweet. You risk spreading information further, which places these women in even more danger," said another tweet.

The clamour against the Hijab ban has gained momentum with people lending support to the young Muslim girls. The international community has also spoken up against it, with Malala Yousufzai and footballer Paul Pogba standing in solidarity.

Also Read: Karnataka Hijab Row Puts A Dent On India's Secular Crest

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Karnataka 
BJP 
Twitter 
Hijab row 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X