'Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia's Residence Attacked By 'BJP Goons' In Police Presence,' Alleges Aam Aadmi Party

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, December 10, alleged that "BJP goons" attacked Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence.

The Delhi unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party, however has refuted all allegations, reported NDTV.

The Delhi BJP had on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against Sisodia and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, alleging that they were planning to kill leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations. The workers had staged an indefinite dharna on December 10 demanding payment of dues from the Delhi government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to condemn the incident .

"I strongly condemn the systematic, organised and violent attack on Dy CM Manish Sisodia's home. The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away. Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi?" the Chief Minister tweeted.

AAP Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the police never stopped the goons from entering Sisodia's residence and also alleged that the police even removed the barricades around the house.

"BJP goons attacked the house of deputy chief minister while he was not at home. The Delhi Police helped the BJP goons in this act," Bhardwaj alleged.

AAP leader Atishi called the incident a "black day" in Delhi's political history.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP vice president Ashok Goel Devraha said that AAP leaders were trying to divert attention from the 'conspiracy' to kill BJP mayors and other corporation leaders.

"We protested outside Sisodia's residence to make it clear that the BJP workers are capable of answering any form of challenge," he said.

