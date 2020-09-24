J&K: BJP Councillor Shot Dead By Terrorists Outside His Residence In Budgam

Bhupinder Singh, a BJP worker was shot dead by terrorists outside his residence in Dalwash village in Kashmir's Budgam district. The incident took place at around 7.45 pm when terrorists opened fire at Singh who died on the spot.

Singh was given two personal security officers (PSOs) from District Police Line (DPL) Budgam. On Wednesday, he dropped off the security officers at the Khag police station and left for his home in Srinagar's Aloochibagh.

Admn.council which met under the chairmanship of LG @manojsinha_ approves conduct of elections to vacant Sarpanch/Panch constituencies;13,257 positions vacant.1,089 Sarpanch &12,168 Panch positions to be filled; non functional panchayats to be made functional. — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) September 23, 2020

However, Singh later changed his route and started moving towards his ancestral home in Dalwash village without informing the J&K Police. This was when the terrorists opened fire at him who succumbed to bullet injuries on spot.



In a similar attack, on August 6, BJP sarpanch Sajad Ahmed Khanday was shot dead at Vessu in Qazigund in Kashmir's Kulgam district. This was the second such major attack after terrorists opened fire at BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari in Bandipore on July 8.



There was also an attempt to kill Abdul Hamid Najar, Budgam district president of BJP's OBC Morcha in August of this year. Najar, however, survived the attack but suffered serious injuries.

Terrorists in the valley have been targeting local J&K Police personnel as well. A 24-year-old soldier posted at Balpora Army camp was allegedly kidnapped from outside his residence in Shopian and killed by terrorists last month.

