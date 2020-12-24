"Remove My Name From Kotla Stand": Bishan Singh Bedi Quits DDCA Over Arun Jaitley's Statue

Former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi has asked the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) to remove his name from the spectator's stand at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium after the DDCA decided to install a statue of its former president and politician Arun Jaitely.

In his letter to DDCA's current president, Rohan Jaitley, son of Arun Jaitley, Bedi alleged the body of promoting nepotism and putting 'administrators ahead of cricketers'. Besides, Bedi also renounced his membership in the association.

Jaitley was DDCA President for 14 years, from 1999 to 2013. The association has plans for a six-feet statue of him installed at Kotla in his memory.

The spectator's stand was named after Bedi in 2017, along with Mohinder Amarnath. Bedi, in his letter, stated that he had taken the decision with sufficient deliberations. "I'm not prone to disregard the honour that was bestowed upon me. Honour comes with responsibility. I'm returning the honour, the association feted me with, to ensure them that even after four decades after my retirement, I still retain those values," NDTV quoted Bedi's letter.

Bedi was never a fan of Jaitley's working style, and both often had contradictory views. During Jaitley's tenure, Bedi had also alleged corruption and misappropriation of funds. He said the cricket body had become a hotbed of corruption under him. Besides, Jaitley had ignored many complaints about misdoings.

"After the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium was named hurriedly and most undeservingly after Late Arun Jaitley, my reaction then was maybe somehow good sense might prevail to keep Kotla sacrosanct. How wrong I was. I now gather a statue of Late Arun Jaitley is going to be installed at the Kotla. DDCA has truly tested me and forced me to take this drastic action," Bedi wrote.

The legendary spinner said DDCA lacks the understanding of 'universal cricket culture', and hence it was important for him to walk out. He said it pained him that the current leadership also follows the culture of 'fawning obeisance.'

Also Read: "Farm Laws Will Give Upper Hands To Corporates": Farmers Stage Protest In Mumbai