Caste discrimination
Image Credit:: ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Birbhum Massacre: 8 Charred Bodies Found Shortly After TMC Deputy Gram Pradhan's Death

West Bengal,  23 March 2022 8:38 AM GMT

The Police has registered two FIRs, first for the murder of the deputy pradhan, and second for the incidents that followed. Eleven people have been arrested in the second case so far.

West Bengal's Birbhum district witnessed a bloodbath on Monday after the death of the deputy pradhan in Bogtui village sparked off a chain of events which concluded by setting fire on eight houses and killing several people. The attack and the fire resulted in the deaths of eight people, including women and children. The Police has registered two FIRs, first for the murder of the deputy pradhan, and second for the incidents that followed. Eleven people have been arrested in the second case so far. However, the Police has outrightly declined any political angle and said that the deaths resulted from a rival amongst two groups.

Home Ministry Has Sought Report From The State

Nonetheless, the echoes of the violent incident could be heard at both state and central levels. The Home Ministry has sought a report from the state government within 72 hours. Moreover, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned the chief secretary, and the state government set up a Special Investigation Team. Opposition parties targeted the state government for the "deteriorating law and order", with the BJP walking out of the state Assembly in protest, The Indian Express reported.

Houses Of Accused Set On Fire

The Police said that Bhadu Sheikh, the deceased deputy pradhan, was associated with the Trinamool Congress. Sheikh was standing at the Bogtui crossing late Monday evening when four men on two motorcycles allegedly threw crude bombs at him. The victim was rushed to a government hospital in Rampurhat block, but he died on the way. Fatikh Sheikh and Sona Shiekh are the accused in Bhadu's murder, and they are now absconding. In the events that followed, eight houses, including Fatikh and Sona's, were attacked and set on fire, resulting in the death of eight individuals. Meena Bibi, the wife of accused Fatikh Sheikh, who succumbed to her burn injuries in hospital, is the only one identified so far.

