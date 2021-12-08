From 11 Gorkha Rifles To India's Topmost Military General, Bipin Rawat Leaves Behind A Glorious Legacy

India lost one of its topmost military heroes in an unfortunate helicopter crash. Chief of defence staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday died after an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper he was on board crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district. His wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were also killed in the mishap, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said. in the Niligiri Hills on December 8, 2021.

He was appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff in 2020 after serving as the Chief of India's one million-strong Army. The Chief had the reputation of being a true soldier and a thorough professional. He was born on March 16 1958, in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, in an Army family. After completing his schooling at St. Edward's School, he joined the National Defence Academy(NDA)

Coveted Honours Amid Rebellious Movements

During his military training days, the bright and young Bipin Rawat was a topper and a recipient of the coveted 'Sword of Honour' while passing out of the NDA and the Indian Military Academy. Further, the young officer completed a training course with the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Rawat joined his father's unit, the 11 Gorkha Rifles, in 1978 and went on to hold key positions in the Army while specializing in altitude warfare and counter-insurgency operations.

One of the defining responsibilities of his military career was when he essayed a vital role in the 1987 faceoff against the Chinese People's Liberation Army in the Sumdorong Chu valley, which was the first advance from the Chinese side since the 1962 Sino-India war. During his deployment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in August 2008, he commanded the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the country. He led over 7,000 men and women to crush the rebellious movements, which had led to immense loss of life in Congo.

A Glorious Legacy

Gen Bipin Rawat, a four-star general of the Indian Army, was appointed as the 26th Chief of the Indian Army and served till December 31 2019. From January 1, 2020, the General took up the responsibility of the Chief of Defence Staff and was responsible for aligning operations, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs, and maintenance for the three services within three years. He was tasked to ensure optimal infrastructure utilisation, rationalize it, and enhance the share of indigenous equipment.





General Bipin Rawat was a recipient of the Param Vashisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vashisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vashisht Sena Medal and ADC. His illustrious career spanned several decades and earned him numerous military honours. The Logical Indian expresses grief and shock with fellow Indians over the demise of General Bipin Rawat and salutes him for his exceptional service to the country.

