'Biomedical Waste Management Crucial To Contain COVID-19': UN Expert

United Nations Industrial Development Organisation representative for India, Dr René Van Berkel, stressed upon the need for waste management to halt the spread of COVID-19,

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   26 Oct 2020 2:17 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Biomedical Waste Management Crucial To Contain COVID-19: UN Expert

Credits: Wikimedia 

United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) representative for India, Dr René Van Berkel, stressed upon the need of waste management to halt the spread of COVID-19, that will help to block all significant infection channels.

Berkel was speaking at a webinar on 'Managing bio-medical waste to ensure near-zero infections spread among waste management workers', organised by Communeeti, a non-profit organisation. He said that biomedical waste management practices and techniques have never been required more than this time.

UNIDO has been working on implementing environmentally friendly practices and techniques for medical waste, working with over 160 hospitals across Karnataka, Punjab, Odisha, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

"Since the onset of pandemic, it has been reported that project interventions have resulted in achieving near-zero COVID-19 infections among waste management workers in project hospitals. It was done through a multi-faceted approach that included strict segregation and containment of waste supported by instructional videos, professional training, development and roll-out of COVID-19 specific biomedical waste rules, identification and promotion of suppliers of waste management related goods and services," Dr Berkel as quoted by The Indian Express.

One of the cleanliness warriors from Varanasi, Temsutula Imsong, talked about her experience of cleaning the ghats of Varanasi through community participation and the vital role of hospitals in the handling of bio-medical waste.

Experts and representatives of hospitals working under the project and state pollution control boards were present in the webinar. Representatives from hospitals shared their experiences of managing bio-medical waste during the pandemic.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

