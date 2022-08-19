Bilkis Bano Case: Over 6,000 Signatories Urge Supreme Court To Revoke Remission Of Rape, Murder Convicts

More than 6,000 Indian citizens, including grassroots workers and human rights activists, have urged the Supreme Court to revoke the remission of life imprisonment sentences for 11 men convicted of gang rape and murder in the post-Godhra 2002 Bilkis Bano case.

They said in a joint statement, "The remission of sentences for the 11 men convicted of gang rape and mass murder will have a chilling effect on every rape victim who is told to 'trust the system', 'seek justice', and 'have faith'," quoted the NDTV.

Joint Statement By Civil Rights Group and Activists

The statement was given by civil rights groups, including the All India Progressive Women's Association, Amoomat Society, Bebaak Collective, Centre for Struggling Women, Forum Against Oppression of Women, Gamana Mahila Samuha, Jagrit Adivasi Dalit Sangathan, Parcham Collective, Pragatisheel Mahila Manch, Saheli Women's Resource Centre, Sahiyar, Uttarakhand Mahila Manch, WomComMatters, and Women's Resource Centre.

The activists include Devaki Jain, Hasina Khan, Kavita Krishnan, Rachana Mudraboyina, Roop Rekha, Shabnam Hashmi, Subhashini Ali, Syeda Hameed, Zafarul-Islam Khan, among others.

What All Does The Statement Mention?

In the joint statement, citizens have demanded that the remission must be revoked, and they noted that the early release of these rapists and murderers only bolsters the impunity of all men who commit acts of violence against women, including rape.

The 11 convicts who were sentenced to life imprisonment were released on August 15, Independence Day, from the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed it under the state remission policy. All 11 had completed over 15 years behind bars.

Sentenced Life Imprisonment In 2008

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mumbai sentenced the 11 accused to life imprisonment on January 21, 2008, on charges of gange-rape and murder of seven family members of Bilkis Bano, including her toddler daughter. Later, the Bombay High Court upheld their conviction.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the violence that broke out after the Godhra train burning.

