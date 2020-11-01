Bihar Violence: Police First Fired On Revellers In Munger, Reveals CISF Report

Bihar police opened fire first during the Durga idol immersion procession in Munger on the night of October 26, the Central Industrial Task Force (CISF) revealed in its special report. The report has been sent to CISF headquarters and the chief electoral office of Bihar.

People present on the spot started pelting stones at the Bihar Police as well as the central police force after the police first fired in the air, reported The Times Of India.

The firing resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man and left 27 injured including 20 police officers after an argument between the police and mob ensued into violent clashes. The incident occurred at Denn Dayal Upadhyay Chowk.

The family of the deceased, Anurag Poddar had earlier mentioned that he died in police firing, and other protesters and people present backed their claim during the violent clash. However, the police administration had said he was hit by a bullet fired by somebody from among the mob.

The CISF report also cleared the air around the claim of open firing being started by some 'anti-social elements', referring to the mob for revellers, made by the then Munger Superintendent of Police, Lipi Singh. Singh was removed from her post by the Election Commission of India.

Magadh Divisional Commissioner, Asangba Chuba Ao is probing the incident. Munger DIG, Manu Maharaaj said that over six FIRs were being lodged against the October 26 violence.

According to the report, after the dispute over idol immersion at 11:45 pm, the police fired in the air to bring the situation under control soon after that they faced heavy stone pelting from the devotees and residents.

The report added the situation came under control after M Gangaiah of unit CNP (N) fired 13 rounds of bullets from his rifle. "As a result, the violent procession got dispersed due to which all CISF personnel, local police and other CAPF personnel could safely be returned to their respective camps," the media reported.