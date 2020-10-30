Bihar: Fresh Violence Breaks Out In Munger, Agitated Protesters Attack Govt Vehicles, Police Station

Fresh violence broke out in Bihar's Munger on Thursday, October 29 against the district administration even as the Election Commission ordered the immediate removal of District Magistrate Rajesh Meena and Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh in connection with the clash that broke out during Durga idol immersion late on Monday night.

The agitated crowd torched two police vehicles parked outside Puravsarai outpost and shouted slogans against former SP Lipi Singh for her inability to control the protests and the violence, which claimed one person's life and left three dozen people injured.

Following the protests, prohibitory orders were under CrPC section of 144.

Meanwhile, the EC ordered a probe into the Munger violence by Magadh Commissioner Asangba Chuba and ordered him to submit his report within a week.

The Munger Police said that extra forces had been deployed after fresh protests but said there was no report of any unfortunate incident so far.

The protest started from Bata Chowk of Munger town at around 10.30 am when nearly 50 people gathered to carry out a peaceful protest against the administration. More people joined the protest near the DM office and Kotwali.

Many of them torched vehicles including two government vehicles parked outside Puravsarai outpost. The crowd also vandalised the Mufassil police station. A policeman suffered injuries while trying to get the situation under control.

The Munger Police have detained over 100 people in connection with the violence so far.

