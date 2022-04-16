This Is Our India! Hindus Formed Human Chain To Safeguard A Mosque In Bihar

This year, Ramnavami was marred with violence in different parts of the country. From Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh, miscreants donning saffron scarves spewed hatred by targeting Indian Muslims to 'celebrate' Lord Ram. 'Jai Shri Ram' chants took on another meaning when the goons threatened to burn down Muslim shops and vandalised mosques. The unprecedented attack on the minority community left them destitute and scrambling to pick up the remaining pieces of their lives destroyed by the perpetrators.

The past few years have seen the advent of religious polarisation, proving dangerous for the country's secular fabric. Many have accepted this form of treatment meted to the minorities as scores of people endorse it, both directly and vicariously. The political parties continue to indulge in the age-old blame game that has further aggravated the matter, with no respite.

However, there have been tiny glimmers of hope at times. While they may be few, there are Indians who vow to protect everyone around them, irrespective of whether they follow a particular religion. They continue to stand with them in solidarity and make us believe in humanity again. An example of this is a photo that won hearts recently online.

'This Is My India'

A man named Ovais Sultan Khan shared a heartwarming image on Twitter, showing a few Hindus forming a human chain in front of a mosque. Sharing the details, he stated that it is from Katihar in Bihar during the Ramnavami 'juloos' (procession). "A few Hindus were making a human chain for safeguarding Jama Masjid in Bihar's Katihar during Ramnavami 'juloos'. Such human gestures of solidarity, mutual respect and understanding are essential to reclaiming our common humanity and harmony," Khan said.

The gesture won hearts far and wide. On the microblogging site, people reshared it as it restored their faith in humanity. "This is my India, where we love and respect each other," one user said.



Along with appreciation, there was criticism as well, and some people believed that this should be reciprocated by the Muslims as well. Not only that, some called it 'propaganda'.



The human chain in Katihar was one of the few instances that warmed our hearts on Ramnavami. In Karauli, a Hindu woman named Madhulika Rajput protected Muslim shopkeepers from the goons who threatened to burn down their shops. She sheltered them and stood up to the goons bravely.

