Bihar Govt Used Funds Reserved For SC/ST Scholarships To Build Roads, Buildings: Report

The Bihar government has allegedly diverted more than Rs 8,800 crore, meant exclusively for an SC/ST scholarship, to build roads, embankments, medical colleges, and government buildings. The state government denied scholarships to many eligible students for nearly six years, citing a shortage of money, The Indian Express reported.

In its 2018-19 report on Bihar's finances, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) flagged this diversion of the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) fund. The diversion of funds took place despite provisions of the NITI Aayog stating that the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) fund is meant for extending the centrally-sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) to SC/ST students with a yearly family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

Fee-Capping Put Extra Financial Burden

The Bihar government had denied scholarships to such students for three years since 2018-19, citing a technical issue with the national application portal. In 2016, the state's welfare department had also imposed a fee cap, thus increasing the financial burden on students.



The scholarship — 60 per cent of which is funded by the Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry — is meant for educational and professional courses above Class 10 till Masters level.



The number of beneficiaries of SC/ST scholarships in the state was 1,55,000 in 2015-16. It decreased sharply in 2016-17 when only 37,372 students were provided with these scholarships. A total of 70,886 SC/ST students received the scholarship in 2017-18, but the numbers went down again in 2018-19, with only 39,792 beneficiaries, News18 reported.



On average, Bihar sees nearly five lakh eligible students for the SC/ST scholarship, but the fee-capping in 2016 put a huge financial burden on students.



Even as there is less clarity about the SC/ST scholarship in the state, the government has again invited applications under the scholarship scheme, said Additional Chief Secretary, Education, Sanjay Kumar.

