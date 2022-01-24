All section
Bihars Free Sanitary Napkins Scheme Funds Given To Boys, Probe Underway

Image Credit: Pexels (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Bihar's Free Sanitary Napkins Scheme Funds Given To Boys, Probe Underway

Simran Sharma

Writer: Simran Sharma

Simran Sharma

Simran Sharma

Remote Intern

With words, life seem like poetry. They seem to liberate and confine me at the same time. A passionate writer and a trainee Journalist by profession.

See article by Simran Sharma

Bihar,  24 Jan 2022 8:31 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

At least seven boys in a school in Bihar were reported to be the beneficiaries of the free sanitary napkins scheme of the government. A two-member committee to probe the matter.

In a strange incident, at least seven boys in a school in Bihar were reported to be the beneficiaries of the free sanitary napkins scheme of the government.

The 'unusual extension' of the scheme had occurred at Halkori Sah High School, a co-ed government school in Manjhi block of Saran district, The Indian Express reported. The boys have allegedly distributed Rs 150 each annually, during 2016-17.

Committee To Probe The Matter

The school headmaster found out the irregular distribution of the scheme funds headmaster. He informed that at least seven boys were distributed funds ( Rs 150 each annually) for sanitary napkins. Ajay Kumar Singh, District Education Officer, told PTI that the headmaster had informed about the irregularities in fund distribution in his report to the authorities.

He even said, "A two-member committee has been set to probe the matter."The committee will be submitting its findings within four days. The DEO (District Education Officer) also added that the authorities would take appropriate actions against the public servants involved in the matter. Bihar's Additional Chief Secretary, Sanjay Kumar, was not available for comments on the case to PTI, The Print's report said.

Mukhyamantri Kishori Swasthya Karyakarm

In 2015, Nitish Kumar's government started providing free sanitary napkins to adolescent girl students in government schools under the Mukhyamantri Kishori Swasthya Karyakarm. The State Education Minister, Ashok Choudhary told the reporters that school girls from 8th to 10th standard would be given Rs 150 each annually to buy sanitary napkins for themselves, Business Standard reported.

The scheme was launched to check girls' dropout rates and improve their health and hygiene. Around Rs60 crore is spent annually for this purpose. The free sanitary napkin scheme benefits about 37 lakh girl students, The Indian Express reported.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Simran Sharma
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Sanitary pads 
Bihar 

