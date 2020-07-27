Bihar Floods: Nearly 15 Lakh Affected In 11 Districts, NDRF Teams Rescue Over 1.36 Lakh People

As the inundating floods continue to swallow more and more districts in Bihar, nearly 15 lakh people have been affected in 11 districts of the state, and at least 10 people have died in the deluge.

According to the state disaster management department, at least 5.36 lakh people have been affected in Darbhanga, which is the worst-affected district in the state.

Floodwaters have entered homes in Bishunpur village of Darbhanga district, compelling people to wade through waist-deep water, even as they try to save their valuables. A total of 131 panchayats of 12 blocks of Darbhanga district have been affected by the flood, the department said.

Several people in Mabbi village of the district came out to live on the streets, as their houses were washed away due to the devastating floods. In Muzaffarpur district, more than two lakh people have been affected, while the number of those hit in East Champaran has reached 2.72 lakh.

Other districts that have been affected due to the floods are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Khagaria and Saran.

"A total of 14.95 lakh people have been affected by floods at 625 panchayats of 86 blocks in 11 districts of Bihar," the bulletin said.

At least seventeen teams of the NDRF and eight of the SDRF are involved in the rescue operations. Nearly 1.36 lakh people have been evacuated from the affected areas so far, the department said, adding that 14,011 people have sent to 26 relief camps.

Nearly 1.77 lakh people were being fed at 463 community kitchens in the state.



Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters have also air-dropped food packets in several affected areas.



भारतीय वायुसेना ने बिहार के बाढ़ प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में हेलीकॉप्टरों द्वारा राहत एवं बचाव कार्य आज प्रारंभ कर दिया है। आज दरभंगा, पूर्वी चंपारण, मधुबनी एवं गोपालगंज के सुदूर इलाकों में राहत सामग्री पहुंचाई गई। pic.twitter.com/TLL1fF6GgT — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 26, 2020

Several rivers such as Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamlabalan, Lalbakeya, Adhwara, Khiroi, Mahananda and Ghaghra are flowing above the danger level mark. The Ganga is flowing below the danger mark at all locations, but continues to swell.



State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on July 25 held a cabinet meeting via video conference to review the flood situation in the state.

The Chief Minister directed all officials to distribute masks to those rescued from flood affected areas and provide them with all the facilities as per the COVID-19 guidelines and also provide Rs 6,000 each as relief for now.

Also Read: 24 Lakh Children Affected By Recent Floods In India: UNICEF