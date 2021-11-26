E-Vidhan: Bihar Gets India's First Digitally Equipped State Legislative Council

Bihar has now become the very first state in India to have digitally equipped the legislative council of the state with e-Vidhan. All members of Bihar Legislative Council (BLC) are set to attend the first e-Vidhan sessions as members of thefirst digital house of India.

The newly introduced tech would allow them to see the response to their queries from the concerned departments of the Bihar government on their tabs, which are set up in the seat of every council member.

A Proud Moment For Bihar

After successfully launching the country's first e-Vidhan system, the chairman of council Awadesh Narayan Singh stated that it is a matter of pride for Bihar that its legislative council is the first in India to have digital e-Vidhan installed house.

"Now, details of each proceeding of the legislative council will take place in a fully computerised system and members asking questions during the sessions would have the replies available on their tabs installed at respective seats,"

Singh was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

The e-Vidhan Digital App

With the implementation of e-Vidhan applications, work mostly related to sessions will be done in paper-free mode.

Singh, the state Legislative Council chairman, while speaking at the event further stated that these high-tech facilities are being provided to the House members for discharging all of their parliamentary duties.

National e-Vidhan application (NeVA) inaugurated in Bihar Legislative Council to make the functioning of House paperless



"Bihar Legislative Council is the first council in the country where this system has been implemented," says State Minister Shahnawaz Hussain pic.twitter.com/tsAkeK4G1C — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Bihar deputy chief minister Renu Devi claimed that not only for Bihar, but it is a matter of pride for the entire nation that the acquisition of tech has begun in the democratic system as well.



The Legislative Council of Bihar is the bicameral legislature of the state's upper house with a strength of 12 nominated members and 73-63-elected ones. Currently, there are nearly 23 MLCs of JDU followed by 15 BJP, 5 RJD, 3 Congress Party, 2 CPI, and one from each the HAM, VIP, and independent.

