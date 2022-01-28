Bihar Bandh Declared On January 28 In Protest Of New in Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC Exam

The All India Students Association (AISA) have called for a Bihar bandh on Friday (January 28) to demonstrate their disapproval against the reported discrepancies regarding the Railway Recruitment Board's examination process.

As a result, both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are currently on high alert on the back of a clutch of student organisations calling for a Bihar Bandh on Friday against the 'irregularities' in the Railway Recruitment Board's examination procedure.

Numerous student organisations, including the AISA, have called for a state-wide bandh to protest against the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam 2021.

Bihar: Protesters block roads in Patna in support of bandh called by various political parties over alleged discrepancies in RRB NTPC results pic.twitter.com/BKXMH3Kaxl — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

AISA labelled the committee created by the railway ministry to analyse the concerns pointed out by all the aspirants of alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC stage 1 exam results as a scam and had also refused to bog down even after the formation of the committee.

On January 27, the All Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) parties had also declared their support for the 'Bihar Bandh'.

Political Reactions On Bihar Bandh



All political parties which form the grand alliance have chosen to extend their support to the Bihar bandh call given by the students union on January 28. Furthermore, they also urged that the "FIRs registered against students or coaching institutes by the state police must be withdrawn immediately".

In a joint statement released on Thursday, the RJD, Congress, CPI and CPI(M) stated that Bihar has the highest number of youngsters in India and the highest unemployment rate. Aspirants are being "cheated" by the central and Bihar governments, reported First Post.

The protest against the Railway Recruitment Board's examination has stimulated numerous reactions from political leaders across the nation.

On Thursday, Congress stated that it stands with the ones protesting against the reported irregularities in a recruitment exam by the Railways. The grand old party also emphasised no place for violence in these agitations.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter on Wednesday and had said: "Every youth is free to raise voice for rights. Remind those who have forgotten that India is a democracy."

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who led the NDA constituent- Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), also voiced his support towards the protesting students.



Meanwhile, on Thursday, former state deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Modi had also stated the Bihar government should not take any coercive action against the protesting students.

Why Are Students Protesting In Bihar?

While India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day, reports started emerging that thousands of students took to the streets of Bihar to oppose the reported irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board's examination process.

Originally, protests started in Muzaffarpur, Patna, Nawada, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Bhojpur, Sasaram and Arrah, where students squatted on railway lines and disrupted all train services across Bihar. Due to this, numerous trains in the state had to be rescheduled or cancelled.

Protests were also seen in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Soon, these protests turned violent, with the many individuals deciding to torch the Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express in Gaya.

Also Read: Bihar Railways Exam Protest: FIR Against YouTube Educator Khan Sir, Others For Inciting Violence