Bihar: 15 People Lose Eyesight After Botched Up Cataract Surgery; Rights Commission Seeks Report

A distressing incident was reported from Bihar's Muzzafarpur, where at least 15 people lost their vision in one eye after alleged botched-up cataract surgeries conducted during a free camp set up by a private hospital.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday, November 1, set up a four-member panel to probe the matter and issued notice to the state chief secretary seeking details of the surgeries, Times of India reported.

Around 65 people underwent the surgeries through the camp. The NHRC cited the medical guidelines, according to which doctors can perform a maximum of 12 surgeries per day.

Eyes Removed Due To Chronic Infection

The Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital at Juran Chapra had set up a free eye checkup and surgery camp for patients from lower-income sections suffering from cataracts.

Speaking to NDTV, a member of the hospital's management department said that the surgeries were conducted on November 22 by efficient doctors but did not respond to the hygiene level at the camp.

When asked about the lost vision of several people, district civil surgeon Dr Vinay Kumar said that the patients had chronic infection 'panophthalmitis' (inflammation of the internal tissues as well as external layers of the eye), and hence, the operation had to be performed.

Kumar has sought details of each patient to check if anyone else was experiencing an infection in the operated eyes or took treatment at other health facilities.

Nearly 11 people lost vision in the operated eye; hence, the doctors were compelled to remove the eyes due to the severity of the infection, he added. Kumar said the two more patients currently admitted at SKMCH might lose eyesight.

Probe Initiated

The NHRC team has collected the swab from the equipment in the operation theatre and sent the samples to the Shrikrishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) to identify the source of infection. The team has also asked for a list of doctors who performed surgeries. If found guilty, stringent action will be initiated against the doctors.

