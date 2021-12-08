All section
Caste discrimination
Writer: Ojaswini Badhwar

'Big Victory For Farmers': PepsiCo Loses Right To Special Indian Potato Variety

Writer: Ojaswini Badhwar

She believes that a pen is the mightiest sword and words are the serial killers, hence one needs to be cautious before mishandling them. She is an Multimedia Journalism student with a vision to create and expand upon opportunities and to leave a remarkable impact on society with her work.

Gujarat,  8 Dec 2021 11:53 AM GMT

The Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights (PPVFR) Authority took the step for the FC5 potato variety grown in Gujarat and used for the production of potato chips by PepsiCo. An order conveying the same was issued on Friday, December 3.

In a major step, India cancelled a patent held by PepsiCo, the leading food and beverage brand, for a potato variety grown in the state of Gujarat.

The Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Rights (PPVFR) Authority took the step for the FC5 potato variety. An order conveying the same was issued on Friday, December 3.

What Happened?

In 1989, PepsiCo set up its first potato chips manufacturing unit in the country. It developed the FC5 variant of the potato crop having a lower moisture content which made it an ideal raw material for the production of the potato chips.

It registered the variety in 2016 and started supplying the FC5 seed to local farmers who would in return sell their produce to the brand at a fixed price. Reports state that some farmers started growing the FC5 potato variety on their own.

PepsiCo, in 2019, sued the farmers over alleged patent infringement but later, in the same year, withdrew the lawsuits saying "it wanted to settle the issue amicably."

Later, Kavitha Kuruganti, a farmers' rights activist, petitioned the PPVFR Authority for revocation of intellectual protection granted to PepsiCo's FC5 potato variety, saying that India does not allow a patent on seed varieties.

While investigating the case, the Authority resonated with Kuruganti's arguments and issued notice to revoke the patent.

"The certificate of registration...is hereby revoked with immediate effect," K. V. Prabhu, chairman of the PPVFR Authority said in the order, reported India Today.

Big Win!

Shortly after the revocation, the activist tweeted that this decision would "prevent any other seed or food company from transgressing legally granted farmer's seed freedom in India."

Further, she mentioned that "This case is a +ve test case when it comes to the operationalization of progressive provisions in India's Unique law."

A PepsiCo India spokesman, however, said "We are aware of the order passed by the PPVFR Authority and are in the process of reviewing the same."

