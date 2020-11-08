Trending

Biden Administration May Revise Immigration Policy, Likely To Provide US Citizenship To Over 5 Lakh Indians

According to the policy document of Biden's campaign, he has assured of supporting family-based immigration, work-based immigration, and increasing the number of visas offered for permanent and reformation in the temporary visa system.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   8 Nov 2020 10:36 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-08T16:20:25+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Biden Administration May Revise Immigration Policy, Likely To Provide US Citizenship To Over 5 Lakh Indians

Credits: Wikimedia 

Joe Biden's presidency could be a great sigh of relief for Indians, as the Democrats' mandate had assured of working towards providing a roadmap to American citizenship to nearly 1.1 crore undocumented migrants, of which, over five lakh are Indians.

Citizenship

Citizenship was one of the major concerns for Indians under the Trump administration. In contrast, Democrats are seen to be more liberal on immigration. According to the policy document of Biden's campaign, he has assured of supporting family-based immigration, work-based immigration, and increasing the number of visas offered for permanent and reformation in the temporary visa system. He has also asserted to restore the naturalisation process for green cardholders.

"Biden will immediately begin working with Congress to pass legislative immigration reform that modernises our system, with a priority on keeping families together by providing a roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants -- including more than 500,000 from India," the document as quoted by Bloomberg Quint.

Refugees

Biden's administration will also establish a minimum admission number of 95,000 refugees annually, and seek to raise it over time.

DACA Program

The administration will also remove uncertainties regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme (DACA). DACA is an immigration policy launched during Obama administration that allows some non-US citizens with unlawful presence in the country or who are brought in as children to qualify to stay in the country for two years, subject to renewal.

The recipients of DACA are commonly known as Dreamers. The programme helps protect families from inhumane separation in all legal ways. To be eligible for the program, recipients cannot have felonies or serious misdemeanours on their records.

The Trump administration had approached the Supreme Court to put an end to the DACA program, but the top court blocked the attempt in a 5-4 ruling. Even after the judgment, his administration pledged to end it, leaving thousands of people in a state of void.

Travel Bans

The government will also repeal President Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban,' the document further read. Trump had imposed a controversial travel ban on various Muslim countries, often referred to as a 'Muslim ban', on several Muslim majority countries, including Iran and Syria. It was often referred to as 'Muslim Ban' by the critics.

Pandemic Restrictions

Given the novel coronavirus pandemic, Trump had implemented a series of restrictions that kept many legal immigrants and travellers from entering the country. It included travel bans from Brazil, China, Europe and Iran to prevent the spread of the virus.

Skilled Workers

His administration also barred entry of certain immigrants seeking permanent residence and temporary foreign workers, including workers with H-1B visas, stating that there was a need to protect American jobs. However, a federal judge in October blocked Trump's foreign worker ban.

Biden has been one of the biggest critics of some of the restrictions. His campaign official told Reuters that his government would rectify it and will impose guidelines on pandemic after consulting public health officials and experts.

US-Mexico Border

Biden's immigration plan also includes ending the diversion of Pentagon funds to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border and invest that in screening infrastructure at ports of entry, reported the media. He also promised reunification of migrant children separated from their families under Trump policies.

Also Read: Assam-Mizoram Border Tensions Intensify, Another Primary School Destroyed In Explosion

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian