Caste discrimination
Bhutan Confers Highest Civilian Award To PM Narendra Modi

Photo Credit: Facebook

The Logical Indian Crew

Bhutan Confers Highest Civilian Award To PM Narendra Modi

Others/World,  17 Dec 2021 10:23 AM GMT

Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo, also known as the Order of Druk Gyalpo, is the Highest Civilian Decoration in Bhutan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honoured with the prestigious Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo, the highest civilian award by the Kingdom of Bhutan, on Friday (December 17). The award was pronounced by Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the head of state of Bhutan, as per a Hindustan Times report. The Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering expressed his joy over PM Modi receiving the honour through a post on social media.

According to the official post by PMO Bhutan on Facebook, His Majesty Wangchuck highlighted the unconditional friendship and the support extended by Modi over the years, especially during the pandemic. He also added that Modi is a great, spiritual human being, and he is looking forward to celebrating the honour in person. Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Delighted to know that our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has been accorded the highest civilian decoration from the Govt. of Bhutan. Congratulations to Pradhanmantriji. India is grateful to the people of Bhutan for this gesture." He also wished Tashi Delek to the people of Bhutan on their National Day.

Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo

Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo also known as the Order of Druk Gyalpo (Order of the Dragon King), is the Highest Civilian Decoration in Bhutan. It is awarded to a person for their dedication, loyalty and commitment. The decoration consists of a Badge and a Star. The badge is made up of a gold-plated rear plate with a crossed Dorji and latticework, as well as an enamelled Bhutanese flag with a beaded gold edging and a gold-plated dragon. A big gold-plated rear plate with silver trumpets individually stapled onto the back star makes up the breast star. The centre contains an enamelled Bhutanese flag with a gold dragon that matches the badge. As stated by The Hindu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first foreigner to receive the coveted award.

India Bhutan Relation- Rationale for the Award

Over the years, the relationship between India and Bhutan has been beneficial to both countries. Hindustan Times reports that India continues to be Bhutan's largest trade and development partner and provided aid to many development projects in the country, including the 1020 MW Tala Hydroelectric Project, Paro Airport, and the Bhutan Broadcasting Station. India has included the country in their plans to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and coordinated with them.

