BHU Researcher Bags ICMR'S 'Young Scientist Fellow' Award

Dr Gurvachan Singh, a young researcher at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), bagged the prestigious 'Young Scientist Fellow' award from the Indian Council of Medical Research. Singh received the award under ICMR's Department of Health Research (DHR) scheme to work on research titled "Analysis of DNA polymorphism in Indian natural populations of Drosophila ananassae by considering microsatellite variations" for three years. The ICMR has sanctioned a grant of Rs 52 lakhs under the project, which the Department of Zoology would receive.

Dr Gurvachan Singh's Project

The young researcher would work on the distribution of microsatellite DNA segments in the genome of Drosophila ananassae and their frequency in different natural populations of the species. The study is essentially the DNA fingerprinting of the natural populations of Drosophila and its implications with the human populations. Dr Gurvachan Singh, in his doctoral days, had analysed two sympatric and closely related species of bipectinata species complex to observe genetic differentiation among their natural populations, on the basis of chromosomal, allozyme and microsatellite markers, NDTV reported.

Significance Of ICMR Award

Dr Singh currently works as a Research Associate in the Department of Gastroenterology at the Institute of Medical Sciences. He has completed his PhD under the supervision of Prof. Arvind Kumar Singh, Genetics Laboratory, Department of Zoology, Institute of Science. One of the significant mandates of ICMR and DHR is to augment the capacity strengthening of Indian scientists. This international fellowship programme aims to create a pool of talented health research personnel by facilitating advanced training and exposure through the latest advancements in knowledge through interaction with international scientists in their respective fields of work.

