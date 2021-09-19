All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
BHU Researchers Discover Bacteria That Can Kill Toxic Metal In Water

Image Credit: Banaras Hindu University 

Trending

BHU Researchers Discover Bacteria That Can Kill Toxic Metal In Water

Nida Fatima

Writer: Nida Fatima  (Remote Intern) 

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

Uttar Pradesh,  19 Sep 2021 3:47 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

﻿The researchers of Banaras Hindu University at the School of Biochemical Engineering in IIT have claimed to have isolated a new bacterial strain from a contaminated site that can remove toxic hexavalent chromium from water. There are various health problems associated with consuming hexavalent chromium.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Researchers of Banaras Hindu University at the School of Biochemical Engineering in IIT have claimed to have isolated a new bacterial strain from a contaminated site that can remove toxic hexavalent chromium from water.

There are various health problems associated with consuming hexavalent chromium. Since it is a heavy metal ion, it can result in different types of cancers, infertility, kidney and liver malfunctioning. If the researchers have indeed successfully isolated a new bacterial strain that can remove this toxicity, and if their claim is correct, it can save the lives of several people.

Dr. Vishal Mishra and Veer Singh, researchers of BHU, claimed that this new bacterial strain would absorb a large concentration of hexavalent. "It is very effective for removing hexavalent chromium from wastewater compared to other conventional methods,"
said Mishra.
The researchers affirmed that their tests to check the removal capacity of this bacterial strain for hexavalent chromium in industrial and synthetic wastewater produced satisfactory results. The discovery of the ability of this bacterial strain has eased the process for researchers as there is no need for an extra separation process after removing wastewater. They also claimed to have tested the hexavalent chromium removal mechanism in the bacterial cells.
According to a statement issued by the BHU, the research reported that several heavy metal tolerance mechanisms were activated in bacterial cells when they were grown in the hexavalent chromium-containing growth medium. Their research focuses on the cost-effective and eco-friendly method of removing toxic metal ions such as hexavalent chromium from water. The research was published in the 'Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering.'

Also Read: Narmada Steel Bridge Built In Record Time Of 32 Months, Says Nitin Gadkari


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Nida Fatima
Banaras Hindu University 
Hexavalent chromium 
Cancer 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X