BHU Researchers Discover Bacteria That Can Kill Toxic Metal In Water

Researchers of Banaras Hindu University at the School of Biochemical Engineering in IIT have claimed to have isolated a new bacterial strain from a contaminated site that can remove toxic hexavalent chromium from water.

There are various health problems associated with consuming hexavalent chromium. Since it is a heavy metal ion, it can result in different types of cancers, infertility, kidney and liver malfunctioning. If the researchers have indeed successfully isolated a new bacterial strain that can remove this toxicity, and if their claim is correct, it can save the lives of several people.



Dr. Vishal Mishra and Veer Singh, researchers of BHU, claimed that this new bacterial strain would absorb a large concentration of hexavalent. "It is very effective for removing hexavalent chromium from wastewater compared to other conventional methods," said Mishra.

The researchers affirmed that their tests to check the removal capacity of this bacterial strain for hexavalent chromium in industrial and synthetic wastewater produced satisfactory results. The discovery of the ability of this bacterial strain has eased the process for researchers as there is no need for an extra separation process after removing wastewater. They also claimed to have tested the hexavalent chromium removal mechanism in the bacterial cells. According to a statement issued by the BHU, the research reported that several heavy metal tolerance mechanisms were activated in bacterial cells when they were grown in the hexavalent chromium-containing growth medium. Their research focuses on the cost-effective and eco-friendly method of removing toxic metal ions such as hexavalent chromium from water. The research was published in the 'Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering.'

