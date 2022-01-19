All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Embracing Tradition! Bhopal Hosts Cricket Tournament for Vedic Pandits With Sanskrit Commentary

Image Credit- Twitter/ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Embracing Tradition! Bhopal Hosts Cricket Tournament for Vedic Pandits With Sanskrit Commentary

Anwesha Singh

Writer: Anwesha Singh

Anwesha Singh

Anwesha Singh

Remote Intern

She is a trainee journalist at Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media in Print stream. She has graduated from Home Science with specialization in Development Communication and Extension from Lady Irwin College, Delhi University. She likes reporting, writing, copyediting amongst others.

See article by Anwesha Singh

Madhya Pradesh,  19 Jan 2022 7:25 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The current generation might not be well versed with the Sanskrit language and consider it old-fashioned. But in an extraordinary event, Bhopal hosted a cricket tournament with Sanskrit commentary. This kind of initiative makes us realise how important it is to embrace our tradition.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In an extraordinary event, Bhopal hosted a cricket tournament where cricket players were seen wearing the traditional attire- Dhoti and Kurta during the match, and the commentary was done in the Sanskrit language.

The video of the match has been posted on social media, where it can be seen how the players are dressed in traditional clothes, and the commentator is discussing the game in fluent Sanskrit.


About The Match

The cricket tournament was held at Ankur Ground in Bhopal and was organised by Maharishi Vedic Parivar. The cricket tournament was held for Vedic pandits to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. There were cash prizes for winning teams, and the players were honoured with Vedic books and a 100-year panchang (almanac), reported NDTV.

The game started with chanting Sanskrit mantras. Even the names of fielders, bowlers, cricketers etc., were given in Sanskrit.

Sanskrit Themed Tournament Played In Past

In February 2019, the Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vidyalaya had organised a 10-over tournament match where many Sanskrit students and scholars from Varanasi had participated. Everyone wore the traditional dress, and the commentary was done in Sanskrit, reported The Indian Express.

The video of the match had been posted on social media.

Sanskrit is almost 5,000 years and is one of the oldest languages known in the world. Gradually, it is losing its importance. However, organising cricket tournaments on Sanskrit theme and promoting the language is an excellent way to make people realise its importance and keep them connected in their tradition.

Also Read: Telangana: Govt Schools To Become English Medium From Next Academic Year

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Anwesha Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Bhopal 
Bhopal Cricket Tournament 
Cricket Match 
Sanskrit Match 
Sanskrit Commentary 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X