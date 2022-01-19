Embracing Tradition! Bhopal Hosts Cricket Tournament for Vedic Pandits With Sanskrit Commentary

In an extraordinary event, Bhopal hosted a cricket tournament where cricket players were seen wearing the traditional attire- Dhoti and Kurta during the match, and the commentary was done in the Sanskrit language.

The video of the match has been posted on social media, where it can be seen how the players are dressed in traditional clothes, and the commentator is discussing the game in fluent Sanskrit.





About The Match

The cricket tournament was held at Ankur Ground in Bhopal and was organised by Maharishi Vedic Parivar. The cricket tournament was held for Vedic pandits to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. There were cash prizes for winning teams, and the players were honoured with Vedic books and a 100-year panchang (almanac), reported NDTV.

The game started with chanting Sanskrit mantras. Even the names of fielders, bowlers, cricketers etc., were given in Sanskrit.

Sanskrit Themed Tournament Played In Past

In February 2019, the Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vidyalaya had organised a 10-over tournament match where many Sanskrit students and scholars from Varanasi had participated. Everyone wore the traditional dress, and the commentary was done in Sanskrit, reported The Indian Express.

The video of the match had been posted on social media.

Sanskrit is almost 5,000 years and is one of the oldest languages known in the world. Gradually, it is losing its importance. However, organising cricket tournaments on Sanskrit theme and promoting the language is an excellent way to make people realise its importance and keep them connected in their tradition.

