Maharashtra: 10 Dead In Building Collapse In Bhiwandi, Over 30 Rescued

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences to the families of those who died in the Bhiwandi building collapse on September 21. PM Modi also assured that all necessary assistance was being provided to the affected.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   21 Sep 2020 5:30 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Maharashtra: 10 Dead In Building Collapse In Bhiwandi, Over 30 Rescued

Ten people were killed and nearly 25 were feared trapped after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi early this morning on September 21.

At least 31 people have been rescued from the rubble of the building that collapsed in Patel Compound area. A child was also rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials after the building collapsed reportedly around 3:40 am.

Around 20 families were reportedly staying residing in the building which was 40 years old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences to the families of those who died in the Bhiwandi building collapse on September 21. PM Modi also assured that all necessary assistance was being provided to the affected.

"Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected," the PM tweeted.

