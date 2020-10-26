Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad Alleges His Convoy Shot At In Uttar Pradesh

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on October 26 said that vehicles belonging to his party were shot at in the Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. The convoy, Azad said, was fired upon while its members were campaigning for Assembly by-polls scheduled for November 3.

Azad's media coordinator Dr Kush said that the Bhim Army chief addressed a rally in Bulandshahar in support of Azad Samaj Party's candidate Hazi Yameen, who is contesting in the upcoming assembly by-election for the Bulandshahr Sadar seat.

He said that Azad was returning from Bulandshahr in the evening when some unidentified goons fired at his convoy and disappeared.

Azad's supporters later gathered at the spot and protested against the firing incident.

बुलन्दशहर के चुनाव में हमारे प्रत्याशी उतारने से विपक्षी पार्टीयां घबरा गई है और आज की रैली ने इनकी नींद उड़ा दी है जिसकी वजह से अभी कायरतापूर्ण तरीके से मेरे काफिले पर गोलियां चलाई गई है। यह इनकी हार की हताशा को दिखाता है ये चाहते है कि माहौल खराब हो लेकिन हम ऐसा नही होने देंगे। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) October 25, 2020

The Bhim Army chief has been a vocal critic of the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras last month.

The alleged attack on his convoy comes amid the Bihar state elections, which are scheduled to begin from October 28 and the by-polls in UP next month. Both the polls mark the influential Dalit leader's entry into electoral politics.

Earlier this month, the UP Police had filed cases against Chandra Shekhar Azad and hundreds of others for violating a ban on large gatherings during the COVID pandemic.

Azad was on his way to Hathras to visit the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim.

The Bhim Army chief, also known as "Raavan", organised a massive protest after he was stopped, twice, by the cops. Following that protest, Azad was finally permitted to meet the victim's family.

Also Read: Indigo Bans 9 Journalists For 15 Days Over Misconduct In Kangana Ranaut's Flight