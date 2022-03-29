All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kerala Bharatanatyam Dancer Barred From Performing At Temple For Being Non-Hindu

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Facebook/Mansiya VP 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala Bharatanatyam Dancer Barred From Performing At Temple For Being 'Non-Hindu'

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Kerala,  29 March 2022 2:04 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Mansiya VP is a PhD scholar and a Madras University topper in Bharatanatyam who faced flak from Islamic clerics for taking up a 'Hindu' dance form and prevented her from pursuing her passion for dance.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A renowned Bharatanatyam dancer named Mansiya VP is barred from performing at a temple in Kerala's Thrissur district. Born in a Muslim family, the Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple committee disallowed her from doing so as she was slated to perform on April 21. Mansiya has done a PhD in Bharatanatyam dance form and has topped Madras University.

According to The News Minute, the committee knew about the dancer's background when they had contacted her. Not only that, the schedules were printed and were waiting to be published with her name in it. "The committee member asked me if I have converted to Hinduism because my husband belongs to the community. He even offered to reconsider the decision if that was the case," she told the news publication.

Practising Atheism

Mansiya VP is a woman who was born and brought up in a Muslim family. However, this is not the first time she has been denied the opportunity to perform in a temple. Speaking to The Quint, she said, "In 2017, at a temple in Malappuram district, I was asked to perform on a stage which was not within the temple premises. It was made only for me as they could not give me the usual venue for Hindu dancers. Two years later, they denied me entry into the Melpathur auditorium."

Interestingly, the dancer performed her 'arangetram' in the prestigious establishment. Further, she was not allowed to perform at the Guruvayoor Temple. She was told that the administration will not be able to 'handle' any more escalation of the matter.

The Muslim community ostracised not just the Hindu custodians, Mansiya VP and her family for her choice of pursuing the dance form. Her mother was highly fond of Bharatanatyam, because of which she enrolled her and her sister, Rubia, to dance classes. "The community felt that we were performing a Hindu art form. When my mother passed away because of cancer, my father, sister and I were not allowed to attend the burial," she said. It was this harrowing incident that compelled her to become an atheist.

Art Is Secular

For several years now, Mansiya has faced discrimination for her upbringing. Initially, she was not strong enough to handle the ostracism. However, as she grew up, she became more immune to it and continued to pursue her passion for the dance form. The Indian Express quotes her, "Art and Artists continued to be knotted with religion and caste when it is forbidden to on religion. This experience is not new to me, and I am recording the story here (on Facebook) only to remind you that nothing has changed in our secular Kerala."

When approached by the concerned temple committee, its chairman Pradeep Menon told the publication that only Hindus are allowed to perform within the temple premises. "As per our norms, we have to ask the artists whether they are Hindus or non-Hindu. Mansiya had given us in writing that she has no religion, and hence she was denied the venue," he told the news publication.

Also Read: Karnataka Hijab Row Puts A Dent On India's Secular Crest


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Kerala 
Temples 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X