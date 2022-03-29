Kerala Bharatanatyam Dancer Barred From Performing At Temple For Being 'Non-Hindu'

A renowned Bharatanatyam dancer named Mansiya VP is barred from performing at a temple in Kerala's Thrissur district. Born in a Muslim family, the Irinjalakuda Koodalmanikyam Temple committee disallowed her from doing so as she was slated to perform on April 21. Mansiya has done a PhD in Bharatanatyam dance form and has topped Madras University.

According to The News Minute, the committee knew about the dancer's background when they had contacted her. Not only that, the schedules were printed and were waiting to be published with her name in it. "The committee member asked me if I have converted to Hinduism because my husband belongs to the community. He even offered to reconsider the decision if that was the case," she told the news publication.

Practising Atheism

Mansiya VP is a woman who was born and brought up in a Muslim family. However, this is not the first time she has been denied the opportunity to perform in a temple. Speaking to The Quint, she said, "In 2017, at a temple in Malappuram district, I was asked to perform on a stage which was not within the temple premises. It was made only for me as they could not give me the usual venue for Hindu dancers. Two years later, they denied me entry into the Melpathur auditorium."

Interestingly, the dancer performed her 'arangetram' in the prestigious establishment. Further, she was not allowed to perform at the Guruvayoor Temple. She was told that the administration will not be able to 'handle' any more escalation of the matter.

The Muslim community ostracised not just the Hindu custodians, Mansiya VP and her family for her choice of pursuing the dance form. Her mother was highly fond of Bharatanatyam, because of which she enrolled her and her sister, Rubia, to dance classes. "The community felt that we were performing a Hindu art form. When my mother passed away because of cancer, my father, sister and I were not allowed to attend the burial," she said. It was this harrowing incident that compelled her to become an atheist.

Art Is Secular

For several years now, Mansiya has faced discrimination for her upbringing. Initially, she was not strong enough to handle the ostracism. However, as she grew up, she became more immune to it and continued to pursue her passion for the dance form. The Indian Express quotes her, "Art and Artists continued to be knotted with religion and caste when it is forbidden to on religion. This experience is not new to me, and I am recording the story here (on Facebook) only to remind you that nothing has changed in our secular Kerala."

When approached by the concerned temple committee, its chairman Pradeep Menon told the publication that only Hindus are allowed to perform within the temple premises. "As per our norms, we have to ask the artists whether they are Hindus or non-Hindu. Mansiya had given us in writing that she has no religion, and hence she was denied the venue," he told the news publication.

