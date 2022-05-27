All section
Bharat Drone Mahotsav: PM Modi Inaugurates Indias Biggest Drone Festival In Delhi

The Logical Indian Crew

Bharat Drone Mahotsav: PM Modi Inaugurates India's Biggest Drone Festival In Delhi

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

Delhi,  27 May 2022 8:07 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

'Bharat Drone Mahotsav' is a two-day event with around 1600 representatives consisting of government officials, armed forces, police forces, private companies, diplomats, Public Sector Undertakings, etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's drone festival on May 27 at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav' is a two-day event with around 1600 representatives consisting of government officials, armed forces, police forces, private companies, diplomats, Public Sector Undertakings, etc. Over 70 exhibitions will be on display to show drone usage in different areas. It will also hold various product demonstrations, such as Made In India drones Taxi prototypes, and discussions will be held during the event.

Modernisation Of Indian Sectors

Through this festival, the government plans to augment indigenous demand and supply of drone services in India's vital economic sectors. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Aviation Minister, has claimed that this push towards automation and modernisation will lead to a need for approximately one lakh pilots for drones, leading to new job creations, according to The Mint.

At the start of May, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "modernisation of the agricultural sector is on the government's agenda," as cited in The Economic Times. He commented that encouraging the use of Kisan drones to perform crop assessments, keep land records updated digitally and provide pesticides and spray nutritive chemicals on crops will transform the primary agricultural sector in India. "This new technology is aimed to reach more and more farmers, which will reduce the cost of production and increase their income", he remarked.

Promoting The Drone Industry

This year, applications for Production Linked Incentives (PLI) from the drone industry were also welcomed to foster the digital transformation of the manufacturing and service sectors. For example, Adani Group and an Israeli company Elbit have started a joint venture, IdeaForge Technology, and around 12 companies were selected as part of this scheme to avail the benefits. The PLI scheme provided ₹120 crores for drones and their related aspects for three years in September 2021. The PLI project will also offer drone manufacturers 20 per cent of the 'value addition' earned by the company in the stipulated period.

Due to the enthusiasm shown in the first phase, the Ministry of Civil Aviation began the second batch of applicant invitations on May 5.

