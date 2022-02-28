All section
Caste discrimination
Bhakti Movement Was A Cult: Vision IAS Receives Backlash On Social Media Over Video

Image Credit: India Today

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Bhakti Movement Was A Cult': Vision IAS Receives Backlash On Social Media Over Video

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  28 Feb 2022 1:43 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

One of India's most preferred coaching centres for Civil services, Vision IAS, faced backlash on social media over a video of one of it's faculty members.

One of India's leading coaching institutions for the Civil Services Exams, Vision IAS, received backlash on social media backlash after a video went viral. One of their faculty was allegedly spreading 'Islamic Propoganda' as it was seen in the video. The faculty member had said that the Bhakti Movement was started due to the spread of 'liberal ideas' of Islam where they talked about 'equality' and 'caste-less' society.

What Was The Video About?

In the viral video, the faculty member, Smriti Shah, says that 'Islam arrived in India in the 7th century. It was very liberal and talked about equality. There was no caste system either. PM Modi gifted a miniature of Cheraman Juma Masjid to the Saudi King, the first mosque built in India. Islam had not arrived in India yet, but it had started showing its influence. It was free from any rigidity and casteism. There was a speciality of Islam that talked about complete devotion to one God (Allah). They were talking about the concept of one God",


After the video emerged on social media, netizens criticized Vision IAS for teaching propaganda filled content in coaching classes to aspiring students. Some Twitter users criticized the faculty member saying that she neither understood the Bhakti Movement nor commiserates with Islam.

Vision IAS responded to the backlash saying that it was never their intention to hurt anyone's sentiments. They said, "The discussion in point is only focused on one possible reason for the rise of the Bhakti Cult and that too in a particular time period. What the speaker underscores are the dynamic response of followers of Sanatana dharma and its inherent strength which took the form of Bhakti cult".




What Was The Bhakti Movement?

In medieval Hinduism, Bhakti Movement was a significant religious movement that sought to bring religious reforms to all society through devotion to achieve salvation. The movement was considered a social reform to provide an individual-focused path to spirituality. Moreover, some religious scholars question if the Bhakti movement was ever a form of rebellion.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine Crisis: How India's Bilateral Trade Is Being Affected?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Bhakti Movement 
Vision IAS 
Spirituality 

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

X
X