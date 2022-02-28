'Bhakti Movement Was A Cult': Vision IAS Receives Backlash On Social Media Over Video

One of India's leading coaching institutions for the Civil Services Exams, Vision IAS, received backlash on social media backlash after a video went viral. One of their faculty was allegedly spreading 'Islamic Propoganda' as it was seen in the video. The faculty member had said that the Bhakti Movement was started due to the spread of 'liberal ideas' of Islam where they talked about 'equality' and 'caste-less' society.

What Was The Video About?

In the viral video, the faculty member, Smriti Shah, says that 'Islam arrived in India in the 7th century. It was very liberal and talked about equality. There was no caste system either. PM Modi gifted a miniature of Cheraman Juma Masjid to the Saudi King, the first mosque built in India. Islam had not arrived in India yet, but it had started showing its influence. It was free from any rigidity and casteism. There was a speciality of Islam that talked about complete devotion to one God (Allah). They were talking about the concept of one God",





After the video emerged on social media, netizens criticized Vision IAS for teaching propaganda filled content in coaching classes to aspiring students. Some Twitter users criticized the faculty member saying that she neither understood the Bhakti Movement nor commiserates with Islam.

Vision IAS responded to the backlash saying that it was never their intention to hurt anyone's sentiments. They said, "The discussion in point is only focused on one possible reason for the rise of the Bhakti Cult and that too in a particular time period. What the speaker underscores are the dynamic response of followers of Sanatana dharma and its inherent strength which took the form of Bhakti cult".

One should assess the veracity of this education that those who runs the country mostly IAS, IPS and IFS are product of this system.



Country's administration, security and foreign policy govern by these students who are eventually brains washed by these leftists. #VisionIAS pic.twitter.com/Ai5rSFHTl5 — CA Ashutosh Soni (@CA_AshutoshSoni) February 28, 2022





Why he did not take any example like " what is that feeling where a person from "peaceful" religion blow him/herself to kill a non believer" ?? Where does that come from?? @Vision_IAS #VisionIAS shame on you. https://t.co/8bY32OlMJX — Deepak Sharma (@DeepakS62575205) February 28, 2022





Not Bhakti 'Cult'. It was a Bhakti 'movement'. Isn't the word 'cult' is derogatory? While 'Bhakti' should have a reverential connotation and adjective.There is nothing to be negative about BM. It reflects your callousness & stupidity towards the subject. @Vision_IAS #VisionIAS pic.twitter.com/oP17n2A6wh — Saffron Scientist BJP🌹 (@ARAshok19) February 28, 2022





What Was The Bhakti Movement?

In medieval Hinduism, Bhakti Movement was a significant religious movement that sought to bring religious reforms to all society through devotion to achieve salvation. The movement was considered a social reform to provide an individual-focused path to spirituality. Moreover, some religious scholars question if the Bhakti movement was ever a form of rebellion.

