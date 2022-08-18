All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
CM Mann Approves Setting Up Museum In Patiala To Showcase Punjabs Century-Old Aviation History

Image Credit- Twitter, NDTV

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

CM Mann Approves Setting Up Museum In Patiala To Showcase Punjab's Century-Old Aviation History

Tanmay Channa

Writer: Tanmay Channa

Tanmay Channa

Tanmay Channa

Remote Intern

I am currently pursuing BSc.Economics from NMIMS University, Mumbai. I have a deep interest for research and journalism.

See article by Tanmay Channa

Punjab,  18 Aug 2022 11:30 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The CM said that the history and artefacts related to the aviation sector of the state must be displayed in this museum. An architectural firm based in Hyderabad has bagged the project for planning and designing the complex.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, has approved the setting up of an aviation museum that will showcase the state's century-old civil aviation history. Mann said that the history and artefacts related to the aviation sector of the state must be displayed in this museum.

The Punjab State Civil Aviation Council has proposed the project and will be set up in Patiala, as reported by NDTV.

Bhupinder Singh, the erstwhile Maharaja of Patiala, is the first Indian to own an aircraft. In 1911 he had brought a Bristol Boxkite aircraft.

Punjab Aviation Museum

A heritage institution spread over 350 acres, the Patiala Aviation Complex will house the proposed museum with a built-up area of 1 lakh sq ft. The aviation complex also has Patiala Flying Club, Punjab Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering College and the Polo Grounds.

The main museum building, a semi-covered display area for some contemporary and vintage aircraft, an audio-visual room, a workshop-cum-interactive learning centre for school children, an amphitheatre, a souvenir shop, and a cafeteria will all be a part of the upcoming aviation complex.

Not only will it have several halls with various themes dedicated to the history, vintage aircraft, and famous personalities in the aviation sector, but it will also display some rare and precious items related to aircraft and pilots.

A special section that will use film shows, interactive digital media and a postal stamp collection to showcase aviation history for children is also part of the proposal.

Hyderabad-Based Firm To Plan & Design The Project

SMG Design, an architectural firm based in Hyderabad, has bagged the project for planning and designing the museum. The museum's planning, designing and construction work is expected to start soon.

The firm, led by Architect Srinivas Murthy, has undertaken many big museum projects, including the under-construction Sea Harrier Museum and Sub-Marine Museum in Visakhapatnam.

Also Read: 'Undo This Harm' & 'Give Me Back My Right To Live Without Fear': Bilkis Bano After Release Of 11 Convicts

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tanmay Channa
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Punjab Aviation Museum 
Civil Aviation Museum 
Bhagwant Mann 
Punjab CM 

Must Reads

'Cyber Crime A Major Concern': Know How Pathik & Kamaljeet Are Providing Information On Cybersecurity Through Their Book
CM Mann Approves Setting Up Museum In Patiala To Showcase Punjab's Century-Old Aviation History
Kids Below 5 Years To Be Fully Charged For Tickets By Indian Railways? Know The Truth!
Video Of Clash Between TMC & BJP Workers In West Bengal Falsely Shared As JD(U) Retaliation In Bihar
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X