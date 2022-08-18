CM Mann Approves Setting Up Museum In Patiala To Showcase Punjab's Century-Old Aviation History

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, has approved the setting up of an aviation museum that will showcase the state's century-old civil aviation history. Mann said that the history and artefacts related to the aviation sector of the state must be displayed in this museum.

The Punjab State Civil Aviation Council has proposed the project and will be set up in Patiala, as reported by NDTV.

Bhupinder Singh, the erstwhile Maharaja of Patiala, is the first Indian to own an aircraft. In 1911 he had brought a Bristol Boxkite aircraft.

Punjab Aviation Museum

A heritage institution spread over 350 acres, the Patiala Aviation Complex will house the proposed museum with a built-up area of 1 lakh sq ft. The aviation complex also has Patiala Flying Club, Punjab Aircraft Maintenance and Engineering College and the Polo Grounds.

The main museum building, a semi-covered display area for some contemporary and vintage aircraft, an audio-visual room, a workshop-cum-interactive learning centre for school children, an amphitheatre, a souvenir shop, and a cafeteria will all be a part of the upcoming aviation complex.

Not only will it have several halls with various themes dedicated to the history, vintage aircraft, and famous personalities in the aviation sector, but it will also display some rare and precious items related to aircraft and pilots.

A special section that will use film shows, interactive digital media and a postal stamp collection to showcase aviation history for children is also part of the proposal.

Hyderabad-Based Firm To Plan & Design The Project

SMG Design, an architectural firm based in Hyderabad, has bagged the project for planning and designing the museum. The museum's planning, designing and construction work is expected to start soon.

The firm, led by Architect Srinivas Murthy, has undertaken many big museum projects, including the under-construction Sea Harrier Museum and Sub-Marine Museum in Visakhapatnam.

