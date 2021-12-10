'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Scheme Funds Underutilised', 80% Used For Ads: Panel

The funds of the Centre's one of the significant schemes, 'Beto Bachao, Beti Padhao', has been poorly utilised by the government. This was revealed by the Committee on Empowerment of Women in its fifth report. The panel comprising Maharashtra BJP Lok Sabha MP Heena Vijaykumar Gavit expressed their disappointment with the states for not being up to the mark in using the funds.

The matter was brought to attention by the lower house of the parliament on Thursday, December 9.

Max Funds Used For Advertisements

The report, 'Empowerment of Women through Education with Special Reference to Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Scheme', states that nearly 80 per cent of the funds had been used for advertisement purposes and not on its objective.

Very little has been spent on sectoral interventions in health and education for women, NDTV reported. The panel said the government needed to focus more on the latter.

Less Than Half Of Total Funds Used

Since the scheme's establishment in 2014-15 till 2019-2020, the government has allocated a total budget of ₹848 crore. The government released ₹622.48 crore to the states and union territories in the same period.

However, only 25.13 per cent of the funds (₹ 156.46 crore) was spent, reflecting the performance of the states.

District-wise, ₹50 lakh is earmarked per year for utilisation under six different components. Of the total, 16 per cent is for the inter-sectoral consultation or capacity building; 50 per cent for innovation and awareness drives related activities; six per cent for monitoring and evaluation; 10 per cent each for health sector and education sector, and eight per cent as Flexi funds.

No Information On Spending

Despite the unspent funds, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) has released additional funds. The panel noted that WCD did not have any record or information on the spending in health, education, and other sectors covered under the scheme.

Recommendations

In the last six years, most of the sum has been spent on raising awareness and advocating the girl child's importance and education. The committee said it was time to focus on other verticals and achieve measurable outcomes.

The committee recommended the Ministry appraise the states and union territories on the issue of unspent funds and ensure proper utilisation of the scheme and benefit a maximum number of girls.

The Ministry must develop a target-oriented approach and implement it in a time-bound manner, the report further read.

